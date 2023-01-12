Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.

Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Ala., just east of Selma, confirmed six fatalities from several homes in the Old Kingston community.

“It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said.

He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders.

Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county, Baggett said. He said crews were focused Thursday evening on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may be injured.

“Search and rescue is really more what’s going on right now,” Baggett said.

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, brick buildings collapsed, cars were on their sides and traffic poles were strewn about in the downtown area.

A few blocks past the Edmund Pettus Bridge, an enduring symbol of the voting rights movement, buildings were crumpled by the storm and trees blocked roadways.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities had been reported, but first responders are continuing to assess the damage.

“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins said. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

A city curfew is being put into place, the mayor added.

Nationwide, there were 33 tornado reports from the National Weather Service as of Thursday evening, with a few warnings still in effect in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The reports were not yet confirmed and some could later be classified as wind damage after assessments in coming days.

There is damage “all over Selma,” former state Sen. Hank Sanders said he had been told.

“In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen,” Sanders said.

Selma, a city of about 18,000 residents, is about 40 miles west of Alabama’s capital, Montgomery.

Selma was a tinderbox of the civil rights movement. Alabama state troopers violently attacked Black people advocating for voting rights as they marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965. Among those beaten by law enforcement officers was future civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, whose skull was fractured.

After the tornado passed, Krishun Moore emerged from her home to the sound of children crying and screaming. She and her mother encouraged the kids to keep screaming until they found the two of them on top of the roof of a damaged apartment. She estimated the kids were about 1 and 4. Both are OK, she said on Facebook messenger.

Malesha McVay drove parallel to the tornado with her family. She said it got less than a mile from her home before suddenly turning. “We stopped and we prayed. We followed it and prayed,” she said.

She took video of the giant twister. “It would hit a house and black smoke would swirl up,” she said. “It was very terrifying.”

Tornado warnings were issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through.

In Georgia, more than 100,000 customers were without electricity just before sunset Thursday as the storm system carved a path across a tier of counties just south of Atlanta, according to PowerOutage.us. The storm caused damage to buildings and cars south and west of Atlanta, local news outlets reported.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in other counties. There were reports of downed trees, power outages and other scattered damage from storms that moved through the state.