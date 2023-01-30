Suicide bomber kills 20, wounds 96 at mosque in northwest Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 20 people and wounding as many as 96 worshipers, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, said Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar who gave the latest casualty tolls, but the Pakistani Taliban has been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as some 150 worshipers — including many police officers from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The explosion caused the mosque’s roof to collapse, injuring many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn’t know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, Gul said.

Rescuers scrambled trying to remove mounds of debris from the mosque grounds and reach worshipers still trapped under the rubble, police said. Khan said said several of the wounded were in critical condition at a hospital, and there were fears the death toll would rise.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and vowed “stern action” against those who were behind the attack.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack” in a Twitter post. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” Khan tweeted.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban is known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of members in government custody and a reduction of the Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.