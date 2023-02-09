Nicaragua reportedly frees 222 opponents, sends them to U.S.
Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega were on their way to Washington on Thursday after an apparently negotiated mass release, family members and a former diplomat said.
Neither government confirmed the release.
Arturo McFields, Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States, said the U.S. State Department confirmed to him that 222 prisoners were put on a plane to Washington early Thursday.
“It is a massive freeing” of prisoners seldom seen, McFields said. He credited the prisoners’ families for never letting up the pressure.
Family members of some of those released also confirmed that the prisoners were flying to Washington.
The Inter-American Human Rights Court has declared the government of Nicaragua in contempt of court for ignoring rulings on political prisoners.
Berta Valle, the wife of opposition leader Felix Maradiaga, said the State Department told her that her husband was on the plane.
