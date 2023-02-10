Trump lawyers turn over more items marked as classified, source says

Lawyers for former President Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.

The lawyers also provided an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

A Justice Department special counsel has been investigating Trump’s retention of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

FBI agents who served a search warrant at the property in August recovered roughly 100 classified documents, including records classified at the top-secret level. A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for months.

Politics What’s happening with the Trump special counsel investigation? The special counsel is investigating former President Trump’s handling of classified documents and attempts to stop President Biden from taking office.

ABC News first reported the discovery of the additional documents.

The person familiar with the matter said a handful of pages with classified markings were found weeks ago during a search at the Mar-a-Lago complex that was supervised by Trump’s legal team, and were promptly provided to the Justice Department. The documents were found in a box containing thousands of pages, the source said.

Also Friday, the FBI searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and found an additional document with classified markings, following his lawyers’ discovery last month of other sensitive documents.

FBI officials have also searched President Biden’s homes in Delaware after his lawyers found documents with classified markings at his Wilmington, Del., property and one of his former offices in Washington.