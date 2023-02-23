Crew of train was alerted of overheated axle just before Ohio derailment, report says

The crew operating a freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, received a critical warning about an overheated axle only just before dozens of cars went off the tracks, federal safety investigators said in a report Thursday.

An engineer slowed and stopped the train after getting a “critical audible alarm message,” according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crew then saw fire and smoke and dispatched an alert of a possible derailment, the report said.

The axle that investigators are focused on had been heating up as the train went down the tracks but did not reach the threshold for stopping the train and inspection until just before the derailment, the report said. The train was going about 47 mph at the time, just under the speed limit of 50 mph, according to safety investigators.

The NTSB released its preliminary findings as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine for the first time to tour the site.

The Feb. 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.

The Biden administration has defended its response to the derailment, saying officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies were at the rural site within hours of the wreck. The White House says that it has also offered federal assistance and that disaster-management officials have been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners.

Buttigieg has faced criticism — including from former President Trump, who came to Ohio on Wednesday — for not visiting the site earlier. The Department of Transportation said Buttigieg is visiting now that the EPA declared the emergency phase of the crash to be over and the start of long-term cleanup efforts to be underway.

More than three dozen freight cars — including 11 carrying hazardous materials — derailed on East Palestine’s outskirts, near the Pennsylvania state line, prompting an evacuation as fears grew of a potential explosion of smoldering wreckage.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health effects as authorities maintained that they were doing their best to protect people.

As remediation of the site continued, rail company Norfolk Southern announced late Wednesday that it had agreed to excavate the soil under two tracks. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had criticized the railroad company’s failure to address the contaminated soil underneath its tracks before repairing them and running freight trains again.

“Our original plan would have effectively and safely remediated the soil under our tracks. As I listened to community members over the past two weeks, they shared with me their concerns about that approach. I appreciate the direct feedback, and I am addressing it,” Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Alan H. Shaw said in a written statement.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, whose Pennsylvania district borders the East Palestine disaster site, asked Norfolk Southern to expand the boundaries of the geographic zone in which it is providing financial assistance and testing. He asserted that the current zone excludes many affected Pennsylvania residents and businesses, and said the company should commit to cleaning up soil and water up to 30 miles beyond it.

“Norfolk Southern is failing to show any commitment to rebuilding lost trust in our community,” Deluzio wrote in a letter to Shaw. Providing additional resources “would help your company restore the sense of security that the Norfolk Southern train derailment and its aftermath destroyed.”

Meanwhile, toxic wastewater used to extinguish the fire sparked by the derailment is headed to Texas for disposal.

The wastewater is being sent to Texas Molecular, outside Houston, where it will be injected into the ground for disposal.

“It’s ... very, very toxic,” George Guillen, executive director of the Environmental Institute of Houston, said, but the risk to the public is minimal.

“This injection, in some cases, is usually 4,000 or 5,000 feet down below any kind of drinking water aquifer,” said Guillen, who is also a professor of biology and environmental science at the University of Houston Clear Lake.