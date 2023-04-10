Netanyahu retracts his unpopular firing of Israel’s defense minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday retracted his decision to fire his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, over Gallant’s criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Gallant is staying in his post.

“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said.

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, prompting the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.