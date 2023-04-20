NATO chief visits Ukraine for the first time since Russian invasion

Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer Wednesday at the front line near Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than a year ago, an alliance official said Thursday.

Pictures of Stoltenberg apparently paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv’s St Michael’s Square were published by local media.

Apart from the important symbolism of the visit, the exact purpose of Stoltenberg’s trip wasn’t immediately clear. NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only nonlethal support — generators, medical equipment, tents, military uniforms and the like — to the government in Kyiv, although many individual member nations have supplied weapons.

Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war and has been instrumental in garnering and coordinating support by the 31 members for Ukraine as the country seeks to repel Moscow’s forces.

Stoltenberg had been to Kyiv before the war, but this is his first visit during the hostilities and underscores the longstanding commitments of the alliance in defense of Ukraine’s independence.

Earlier this month, Finland joined NATO, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Nordic country’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance. Neighboring Sweden is expected to join in coming months as well, possibly by the time President Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.

The alliance has focused on bolstering defenses on its own territory to dissuade Putin from attacking any member country. Under NATO’s collective security guarantee, an attack on one member country is considered to be an attack on all.

The U.S. and many other member states are providing weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine’s embattled troops, but NATO as a whole wants to avoid being dragged into any potential war with nuclear-armed Russia.

On Friday, Stoltenberg will attend a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.