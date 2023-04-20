2 dead as severe storms, tornadoes sweep through central U.S.

Strong storms including tornadoes, winds and hail moved through parts of the central U.S. on Wednesday, causing fatalities and destroying homes.

Strong storms including tornadoes, winds and hail moved through parts of the central U.S. on Wednesday, killing at least two people, causing injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, with forecasters warning people to find shelter.

Central Oklahoma saw multiple tornadoes, including one that raced through the communities of Shawnee and Cole on Wednesday night.

Authorities said at least two people were killed in Cole, in McClain County, about 25 miles south of Oklahoma City. There were also injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to some requiring hospitalization, but the number of people hurt wasn’t immediately clear.

Power lines were torn down, trees were toppled, and homes and other buildings were badly damaged or destroyed. Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and an airport suffered damage before the tornado moved off and weakened.

At the peak of the severe weather, more than 23,000 customers were without electricity throughout Oklahoma, according to poweroutage.us.

KFOR-TV said residents south of Oklahoma City reported being trapped in their shelters underground, mailboxes were blown away and emergency crews used GPS to find their way to addresses.

Two people in Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.