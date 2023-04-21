Advertisement
Man who plowed his car into group of pedestrians in Berlin is convicted of murder

Rescue workers tending to an injured person in street
Rescue workers tend to an injured pedestrian after a car plowed into a crowd of people in central Berlin in June 2022.
(Michael Sohn / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BERLIN — 

A German court has convicted a 30-year-old man who drove into groups of pedestrians in Berlin last year of one count of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, ordering him to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital.

The Berlin regional court concluded that the driver, a German citizen born in Armenia, was in a psychotic state when he drove onto the sidewalk in a popular shopping district in the western part of the German capital in June, killing a teacher and injuring 11 students on a school trip. A pregnant woman, a teenage girl and two men were also injured.

The driver was detained by passersby before being arrested by police.

The court also banned the man from driving for life.

