Advertisement
World & Nation

Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting

A Texas state trooper vehicle passes a posted wanted sign for a mass shooting suspect
A Texas state trooper vehicle passes a posted wanted sign for a mass shooting suspect, Francisco Oropeza, on Tuesday in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred Friday, in Cleveland, Texas.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
CLEVELAND, Texas — 

Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday in the town of Cleveland, Texas, about 45 miles northeast of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia talks to the media after a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left multiple people dead, including the young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

World & Nation

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

A man whose wife and son were killed with three other people says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun farther away from his home.
Advertisement

Oropeza was arrested without incident, Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Oropeza that included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza had fled the scene after the attack that left four adults and the boy dead. He said his deputies had been called to the suspect’s house at least one other time previously over firing a gun in his yard.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement