Trump’s video deposition in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit is made public

Former President Trump answers questions about a photo of him greeting E. Jean Carroll and her then-husband in the 1980s, misidentifying her as his ex-wife Marla Maples, in this image from video of his Oct. 19 deposition.

A video recording of former President Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials.

Jurors watched the video of Trump’s October 2022 deposition over the last few days during the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Transcripts of Trump’s testimony had previously been made public, but not the recording itself.

The video was made available Friday to news organizations covering the proceedings.

The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a blue tie. He called Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store “a false, disgusting lie.”

“It’s a disgrace. Frankly, it’s a disgrace that something like this can be brought,” Trump said.

He reiterated his assertion that Carroll was not his type, but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump was also asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was was engaging in “locker room talk,” and justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women, saying: “Historically that’s true with stars.”

All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for lawyers to make their closing arguments Monday, barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.