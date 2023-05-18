Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march

An Israeli police officer stands guard as Jewish nationalists wave flags ahead of a contentious march through Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel deployed more than 2,000 police Thursday for a march by flag-waving Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City, a contentious event that comes as tensions are already running high.

Authorities say the beefed-up security is a determined effort to ensure that the march passes without violence.

Police have decided to allow the thousands of marchers to take the traditional route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate, despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the last year and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week.

Early on Thursday, hundreds of Jews also visited a sensitive Jerusalem site holy to both Jews and Muslims as part of the day’s activities — visits that Palestinians view as provocative. Among the visitors was at least one Israeli Cabinet minister from the country’s right-wing government, according to Jewish activists leading the visits.

While Israeli officials describe the march as a festive parade, it has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants and violence toward local Palestinians by some of the marchers. Two years ago, it helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza has urged Palestinians to confront the parade this year.

Chief Supt. Yoram Segal, a senior Jerusalem police official, told reporters Wednesday that authorities were determined to prevent violence this time around.

He said some 2,500 officers were being deployed throughout the area, both to ensure safety and to react quickly to any potential violence.

“We are going to deal harshly with anyone who tries to disturb the peace,” he said. He said that past troubles were caused by a tiny minority of people but that there would be no tolerance for incitement or violence that could “endanger the people ... along the route or living along the route.”

Segal said police have been working “hand in hand” with Jewish and Palestinian community leaders to keep things peaceful. He also confirmed that there had been a number of preemptive arrests of people who were believed to be planning violent disruptions. He declined to elaborate.

The march marks Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast War. Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital, but its annexation of the eastern sector, home to the city’s most important holy sites, is not internationally recognized. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Each year, thousands of Israeli nationalists participate in the march, waving blue-and-white Israeli flags and singing songs. But in some cases, protesters chant anti-Arab slogans as they pass by Palestinian onlookers and businesses.

Israel’s national security minister, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, has joined the march in previous years. It’s not known whether he will join this year, his first as a Cabinet minister.

On Wednesday, Hamas called on Palestinians to oppose the parade.

“We ask the people of Jerusalem to mobilize the masses to confront the march of the flags in Jerusalem tomorrow,” said Mushir Masri, a Hamas official in Gaza.

Hamas urged Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “clash with the occupation.” It also said it would hold its own demonstration, with people waving Palestinian flags along Gaza’s heavily fortified frontier with Israel.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said allowing the march to snake through the Palestinian areas of the Old City would “lead to a rise in tension and could lead to an explosion.”

In a test ahead of the parade, about 900 Jews visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site early Thursday, according to Beyadenu, an activist group that promotes Jewish visits to the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Police were seen escorting groups of Jewish visitors walking through the hilltop compound, and several Israeli lawmakers also arrived at the site.

The site, home to the ancient Jewish temples, is the holiest in Judaism. Today it is home to the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Under longstanding agreements, Jews are permitted to visit the site but not pray there. But an increase in such visits, along with scenes of some Jews quietly praying, have raised concerns among Palestinians that Israel is trying to alter the status quo — an accusation Israel denies.

The competing claims to the site lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and often spill over into violence, including the 2021 war between Israel and Hamas.

The parade comes as fighting in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem is at its highest level in two decades. It also comes just days after a cease-fire ending five days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza took effect.