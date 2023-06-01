Canoga Park couple missing after boat found partially submerged off Alaska

Two vacationing couples, including one from Canoga Park, and a fishing boat captain had been on board a charter boat found partially submerged off southeast Alaska over the weekend amid rough seas, family members said.

The 30-foot aluminum charter vessel Awakin was overdue Sunday evening and had last been seen earlier that day near Sitka, a community about 90 miles southwest of Juneau, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews later found the boat off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka.

One of the passengers, Maury Agcaoili, 57, of Waipahu, Hawaii, was found unresponsive in the water near the boat and later pronounced dead, authorities said. A search for the four other people was suspended by the Coast Guard late Monday.

The missing were identified Wednesday as Danielle Agcaoili, 53; her sister Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park; Tyau’s partner, Robert Solis, 61; and the boat’s captain, Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka.

The charter company, Kingfisher Charters, said in a statement that it was “devastated by the loss of the guests and captain of the Awakin. We are fully cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigation of this tragic event and hope that it furnishes answers to the questions as to how it occurred.”

The sisters’ parents and brother were also on the trip with them but had taken a separate vessel, said Jim Solis, the brother of Robert Solis.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ian Gray has said the region was experiencing 6-to-11-foot waves Sunday.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, said Wednesday that the three passengers and captain were still considered missing persons. He said authorities hope to learn more once the boat is recovered.

The troopers said efforts to recover the vessel have been ongoing, with rough seas and strong winds in the area.

The Solis brothers grew up in Burbank, Jim Solis said. Robert Solis and Tyau met in Hawaii several decades ago when he was a Navy diver stationed there as an instructor. The couple, who have a son, loved to fish together.

“He was a big surfer, a really good musician. He played guitar and put together songs,” Jim Solis said of his brother. “The ocean really was his life.”

Robert Solis became a private investigator in 1992 after eight years in the military, according to the website for his firm, the RES Group.

He was introduced to the work by an acquaintance and “felt the attraction to the field in that each and every case while having similarities depending on the nature of the case, each and every instance also had differences in that no two cases should be treated the same,” he wrote on his website.