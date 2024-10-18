High waves sweep beachgoers into the ocean in Oahu, claiming lives of California man and Oklahoma woman

High surf breaks on Oahu’s Windward coast as seen from the Makapuu Lookout in Honolulu in 2020.

Two people are dead, including a 63-year-old Hollister, Calif., man, and one injured after being swept into the ocean by strong currents this week at Ke Iki Beach in Pupukea on Oahu’s North Shore following a high wave advisory warning .

Bryan Kunic, 63, a retired engineer from Hollister, was on the shore alongside his wife, Carolyn Killions, when tragedy struck Monday, Killions wrote in a GoFundMe post.

“He was sitting up on the beach. A huge wave came in, rolled him and pulled him into the ocean,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Two other people swept into the tide were Oklahoma City native Susie Jett, 72, and her daughter, Laura Rich, 41. Jett was taken to a hospital and put on life support but later died from her injuries, according to a GoFundMe page posted by a family friend.

Rich, a mother of five, is still hospitalized in stable condition. She and Jett were in the water for about 20 minutes before being rescued, the post said.

A storm system moving across Hawaii was responsible for the powerful waves that claimed the lives of Kunic and Jett.

Advertisement

California The California sand wars: As beaches shrink, neighbors and cities fight for what’s left Beaches are disappearing as sea levels rise and coastal development interferes with the replenishment of sand. Now one of the earth’s most common commodities is a precious resource to residents that cities spend millions of dollars on.

The National Weather Service had predicted waves reaching 14 to 18 feet high during swell peaks on Monday. According to authorities, a lifeguard was in the process of posting no-swimming signs when the incident took place around 8 a.m.

The beachgoers were not in the water at the time, Shayne Enright, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, confirmed to the SFGATE news outlet.

“They were on the shore either watching or taking photos,” she said. “They were not swimming.”

Advertisement

The area, mostly patrolled by lifeguards on all-terrain vehicles and watercraft, does not have a lifeguard tower, according to Hawaii News Now. The closest one is at Rock Piles Beach, about a 13-minute walk from the incident , and an area designated for professional surfers.

On her GoFundMe page, Killions said that Kunic was a small-plane pilot who recently obtained his soaring license to fly a glider. “We were so happy attending concerts, horse clinics, and he encouraged me to learn how to play the guitar,” Killions wrote. “I miss my partner with all my heart. Please be at peace darling Bryan.”

Oahu’s North Shore brings surfing enthusiasts year round. According to the North Shore Ohana School of Surfing , waves can reach 2 to 4 feet high in beginner spots during the summer and up to 8 feet in the winter. Waves can reach up to 50 feet in more advanced spots — making it a hotspot for thrill seekers.

Pupukea, where the incident occurred, is considered an advanced surfing area.

“If you’re there just to observe, it’s crucial to maintain a safe distance from the water. Waves can easily pull you in, posing significant danger,” the surfing school says on its blog, “Extra care should be taken with children and pets, ensuring they are well away from the water’s reach.”

Ocean safety officials say they are looking to add a lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach.