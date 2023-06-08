Advertisement
World & Nation

Photos: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates eerie views as it moves across U.S. Northeast

Pedestrians walk along streets while smoke fills the sky around several skyscrapers
Pedestrians pass the One World Trade Center, center, in New York on June 7 amid a smoky haze from Canadian wildfires.
(Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)
By Marc MartinDeputy Photo Editor, Assignment Desk 
Millions of Americans woke up to orange skies Wednesday as thick smoke from wildfires in Canada moved across the U.S. Northeast, spawning air quality warnings from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C.

In New York, air pollution reached record — and dangerous — levels, putting the city atop the world’s worst for air quality. State and local officials told residents to mask up and stay indoors, but many have questions about how the smoke will affect them, and what is and isn’t safe to do right now.

A silhouetted man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J.
A man talks on his phone June 7 as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J.
(Seth Wenig/Associated Press)
Traffic moves along in New York amid a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada.
Traffic moves along June 7 in New York, amid a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada.
(Andy Bao/Associated Press)
A man runs along a path as the sun rises amid haze over a skyline.
A man runs June 8 as the sun rises amid haze over the lower Manhattan skyline in Jersey City, N.J.
(Seth Wenig/Associated Press)
A silhouetted handler leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze.
A handler leads a horse back into the stables June 8 as the sun is obscured by haze caused by Canadian wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was canceled for the day because of poor air quality.
(John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A Marine Corps honor color guard rehearses in Washington.
With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, a Marine Corps honor color guard rehearses June 8 in Washington.
(Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)
Haze blankets the United States Marine Corps War Memorial as the sun rises June 8 in Arlington, Va.
(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Marc Martin

Marc Martin is a deputy photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times in 2000 as a photo assignment editor in Orange County after four years as the director of photography at Times Community News. Martin, a former Times intern, holds a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from Cal State Long Beach.

