Photos: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates eerie views as it moves across U.S. Northeast

Millions of Americans woke up to orange skies Wednesday as thick smoke from wildfires in Canada moved across the U.S. Northeast, spawning air quality warnings from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C.

In New York, air pollution reached record — and dangerous — levels, putting the city atop the world’s worst for air quality. State and local officials told residents to mask up and stay indoors, but many have questions about how the smoke will affect them, and what is and isn’t safe to do right now.

A man talks on his phone June 7 as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Traffic moves along June 7 in New York, amid a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada. (Andy Bao/Associated Press)

A man runs June 8 as the sun rises amid haze over the lower Manhattan skyline in Jersey City, N.J. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

A handler leads a horse back into the stables June 8 as the sun is obscured by haze caused by Canadian wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was canceled for the day because of poor air quality. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, a Marine Corps honor color guard rehearses June 8 in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)