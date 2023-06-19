U.N. accuses Russia of blocking aid workers from areas hit by Ukrainian dam collapse

Water flows over the collapsed Kakhovka dam in Nova Kakhovka, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, on Wednesday.

The United Nations has rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the recent dam collapse in southern Ukraine, which stranded residents, threatened power supplies and caused an environmental calamity as the war approaches the 16-month mark.

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement late Sunday that the organization has engaged with Moscow and Kyiv, each of which controls parts of the southern Kherson region where the Kakhova dam and reservoir are located, to address the “devastating destruction” caused by the breach.

The Russian government “has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control,” Brown said.

Advertisement

“We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Brown’s statement added.

Exclusive drone photos and information obtained by the Associated Press indicate that Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to blow up the dam, which was under Russian control, earlier this month.

The explosion occurred as Ukraine mustered for a counteroffensive. Kyiv’s forces have intensified attacks along the 600-mile front line recently.

The dam lies on the Dnipro River, which forms the dividing line between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the eastern and western banks, respectively. Some analysts saw the dam breach as a Russian effort to thwart Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia has recently redeployed several thousand troops from the banks of the Dnipro to buttress its positions in the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors, which reportedly have seen heavy fighting.

The move “likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the [Dnipro] is now less likely” following the dam’s collapse, it said in a tweet.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Kyiv’s forces have liberated a total of eight settlements in the course of two weeks on the Berdyansk and Melitopol axes of their counteroffensive in the country’s southeast.

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to four miles into territory previously held by Russia, she said.

It was not possible to independently verify battlefield claims by either side.

Russia attacked south and southeast Ukraine overnight with cruise missiles and self-exploding drones, Ukraine’s air force reported Monday. Four Kalibr missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down, it said.

According to regional officials, the southern province of Odesa and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region were targeted by the attack. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.