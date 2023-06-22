Advertisement
World & Nation

U.S. reporter must remain in detention in Russia until late August, Moscow court rules

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a Moscow courtroom in April.
(Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
MOSCOW — 

A Moscow court Thursday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhskovich and upheld an earlier ruling that he should remain in jail on espionage charges until late August.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30. Defense lawyers had challenged the decision.

Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court. Before the hearing began, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave, and the proceedings took place behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Gershkovich’s parents and Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, attended the hearing. Speaking to reporters afterward, Tracy said that “Evan continues to show remarkable strength and resilience in these very difficult circumstances.”

Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal have denied that he was spying in Russia. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's security service arrested the American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday, March 30, 2023. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)

World & Nation

Moscow might discuss swap for jailed U.S. reporter, Russian diplomat says

A top Russian diplomat says Moscow might be willing to discuss a prisoner swap involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. U.S. Embassy officials were allowed to visit him once, but Russian authorities rejected two other requests to see him.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Thursday that the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement