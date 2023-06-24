Advertisement
World & Nation

A bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending a freight train into the waters below

A section of bridge collapsed into the Yellowstone River.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday.
(Matthew Brown / Associated Press)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
Share
COLUMBUS, Mont. — 

A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train, including some cars carrying hazardous material, to plunge into the water below.

The train crew was safe and no injuries were reported after the bridge collapse, according to a statement from Andy Garland, spokesman for the Montana Rail Link.

Garland said “several” tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars. Garland did not immediately identify the substances on board the train. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, he said.

Advertisement

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back" and that the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. Prigozhin said his fighters control key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Russian mercenaries back off move into Moscow after Putin vows to punish organizers

The prospect of a nuclear-armed superpower falling into disarray terrified neighboring countries throughout Europe and put the White House on alert.

The site is in a sparsely populated area in the Yellowstone River Valley. It about 110 milesnortheast of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Disaster Emergency Services wasnotified.

“We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident,” Garland said.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains, although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Kelly Hitchcock of the Columbus Water Users shut off the flow of river water into an irrigation ditch downstream from the collapsed bridge to prevent contents from the tank cars from reaching nearby farmland.

Hitchcock said the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office called the group Saturday morning to warn it about the collapse and said petroleum-related products were leaking into the river. He said he hoped little or none of the spilled material got into the ditch.

“Looks like most of it is going to go past so it’s going to be the next town,” he said.

Hitchcock said an old highway bridge that ran adjacent to the railroad bridge was removed several years ago, and he speculated that could have changed the river’s flow and scoured the bottom of the railroad bridge during last year’s record floods.

The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement