At least 8 dead, including 3 teens, in Russian attack on restaurant in east Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that struck a popular restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city has risen to eight, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

At least 56 people were also wounded in the attack in Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening. The Russian missile struck a local eatery frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers who use Kramatorsk as a base of operations. The city lies only a few miles from the front line.

Three teenagers were among the dead. The shelling occurred right when people had returned from work, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said. He said the three dead youths were ages 14 and 17.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that rescuers continued to clear rubble from the site and search for more survivors.

Ukraine launched the early phase of its much-anticipated counteroffensive earlier this month and have made minimal territorial gains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have advanced in all directions.

Russia has stepped up its air campaign in Ukraine while the fighting continues along the front line.