Rioting in France appears to subside 6 days after police shooting of teenager

Riot police patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe in the center of Paris on Saturday.

Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans were still targeted nationwide by fires and vandalism overnight into Monday.

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, out of a total of 3,354 arrests in all since Tuesday, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.

Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fueled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Across France, 297 vehicles were torched overnight along with 34 buildings.

A 24-year-old firefighter died of a heart attack while responding to a blaze in an underground garage that spread to the apartment building above, according to a statement from Paris police. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the statement said.

A burning car stuck the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb L’Hay-les-Roses over the weekend, an unusually personal attack amid the backdrop of fires and vandalism targeting police stations and town halls.

French President Emmanuel Macron has blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers. Eric Dupond-Moretti, the justice minister, told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility “either through lack of interest or deliberately” would be prosecuted.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun of L’Hay-les-Roses said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticized the government for doing too little, too late — and said blaming social media or parents papered over a bigger problem.

“The base ingredients are still there. For several years now, all summer long, explosives go off that keep people from sleeping, that make them crazy,” he told BFM television Monday. “We are powerless summer after summer.”

The grandmother of the slain teenager, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, pleaded Sunday for rioters to stop. The grandmother, identified only as Nadia, said in by phone to French news broadcaster BFM TV: “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”

She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general, and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. Nahel, whose full name hasn’t been disclosed, was buried Saturday.