Where’s Prigozhin? President of Belarus now says Wagner chief is back in Russia

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in the Russian city of St. Petersburg and his troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end his armed rebellion June 24 in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and for permission to move to Belarus.

However, few details of the agreement have emerged, and the whereabouts and future of the Wagner company’s chief and his private army have remained unclear.

After saying last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus, Lukashenko told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief was actually in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps.

He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt.

During their short rebellion, Wagner forces quickly swept into the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there before marching on Moscow in what Prigozhin described as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff.

Prigozhin claimed that his troops had come within about 125 miles of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Lukashenko.

The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power, exposing weaknesses in the Kremlin and eroding his authority.

Lukashenko’s statement Thursday followed Russian media reports claiming that Prigozhin had been spotted in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to wrap up his affairs there.

Russian media outlets claimed Prigozhin retrieved cash that was confiscated during raids of his offices and a small arsenal of weapons he kept at his home in St. Petersburg.

Russian online newspaper Fontanka posted videos and photos of Prigozhin’s opulent mansion and some personal items, including a collection of wigs of various colors. It also published a collection of selfies that showed him posing in various hairpieces and foreign uniforms, an apparent reflection of Wagner’s deployments to Syria and several African countries.

Asked if Prigozhin and his mercenaries were going to move to Belarus, Lukashenko answered evasively that it would depend on the decisions of taken by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.

The president said he didn’t think Wagner’s presence in Belarus could lead to the destabilization of his country.