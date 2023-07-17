Heat wave bakes Southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay hydrated and indoors

Tourists stop in front of the Colosseum in Rome on Monday amid scorching temperatures.

Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as Southern Europe began a brutally hot week Monday with temperatures expected to top 104 degrees on a continent bursting with summer tourists.

The Italian Health Ministry issued 10 recommendations for protecting older people, the sick and pets from the heat, urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink nearly half a gallon of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times.

The culprit for the hot weather is a high-pressure anticyclone dubbed Cerberus, the multi-headed dog that guards the gates to Hades, the underworld in Greek mythology.

Local celebrities went on state-run RAI television to read the recommendations aloud, in hopes of spreading the message.

The third heat wave in a month is expected to affect much of the Mediterranean and last until Wednesday.

The mercury in Rome hit 95 degrees just before noon Monday and was forecast to approach 104 degrees in the afternoon. Italy’s capital is expected to be even hotter Tuesday, as are several other cities, in particular in Sardinia and Sicily.

Power outages were hitting parts of Rome as electric grids suffered under heavier demand from air conditioners. Italian farm lobby Coldiretti issued an alarm about the plight of domestic and farm animals, noting that cows are producing around 10% less milk as a result of the heat.

Elsewhere in Spain, a wildfire that started Saturday on the Canary island of La Palma continued to burn out of control Monday, although authorities say weaker winds and cooler temperatures in the area are helping firefighters combat it. The blaze has burned some 11,300 acres of mostly woodland hills and some 20 houses and buildings.

More than 4,000 residents were evacuated from their homes Saturday but were allowed to return as of late Sunday.

Spain’s Aemet weather agency said the heat wave this week “will affect a large part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean,“ with temperatures in some southern areas of Spain exceeding 107 degrees.

The agency says it expects temperatures to drop sometime Wednesday.

Spokesman Rubén del Campo said an anticyclone is pushing a hot mass of air from Africa towards Spain and other Mediterranean countries. The agency predicts that, with the heat and very dry air, the risk of wildfires will skyrocket.