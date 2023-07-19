North Korea stays mum about U.S. soldier who bolted across the border

North Korea remained silent about the highly unusual entry of a U.S. soldier across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border, but it test-fired short-range missiles Wednesday in its latest weapons display.

Nearly a day after the soldier bolted into North Korea during a tour of the border village of Panmunjom, there was no word on the fate of U.S. Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. The North’s missile launches Wednesday morning were seen as a protest of the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day and weren’t likely related to King’s border crossing.

“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea.

Advertisement

King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released July 10 and was being sent home Monday to Ft. Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

He was escorted as far as the customs area of the airport but left before boarding his plane. It wasn’t clear how he spent the hours before he joined the Panmunjom tour and ran across the border Tuesday afternoon. The Army released his name and limited information after King’s family was notified. But a number of U.S. officials provided additional details on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

King’s mother told ABC News that she was shocked when she heard her son had crossed into North Korea.

“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wis., said.

Gates said the Army told her Tuesday morning of her son’s crossing into North Korea. She said she last heard from him “a few days ago,” when he told her he would return soon to Ft. Bliss. She added that she just wants “him to come home.”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. government was working with North Korean counterparts to “resolve this incident.” The U.S.-led United Nations Command said Tuesday that the U.S. soldier was believed to be in North Korean custody.

“We’re closely monitoring and investigating the situation,” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III told a Pentagon news conference, noting that he was concerned foremost about King’s well-being. “This will develop in the next several days and hours, and we’ll keep you posted.”

It wasn’t known whether and how the U.S. and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations, would hold talks. In the past, Sweden, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, provided consular services for other Americans detained in North Korea. But its embassy’s Swedish diplomatic staff reportedly haven’t returned to North Korea since the country imposed a COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020 and ordered out all foreigners.

Some observers say North Korea and the U.S. could still communicate via Panmunjom or the North Korean mission at the U.N. in New York.

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political repression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tae Yongho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, said North Korea is likely pleased to have “an opportunity to get the U.S. to lose its face,” because King’s crossing happened on the same day a U.S. submarine arrived in South Korea. Tae, now a South Korean lawmaker, said North Korea was unlikely to return King because he is a soldier from a nation technically at war with North Korea who voluntarily surrendered himself.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Panmunjom, located inside the 154-mile Demilitarized Zone, has been jointly overseen by the U.N. Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed has occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for diplomacy and tourism.

Known for its blue huts straddling concrete slabs that form the demarcation line, Panmunjom draws visitors from both sides who want to see the Cold War’s last frontier. No civilians live at Panmunjom. North and South Korean soldiers face off while tourists on both sides snap photographs.

Tours to the southern side of the village reportedly drew around 100,000 visitors a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, when South Korea restricted gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The tours resumed fully last year.

The U.S., South Korea and others have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. Some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations of guilt were coerced while in North Korean custody.

Sean Timmons, a managing partner at the Tully Rinckey law firm, which specializes in military legal cases, said that if King is trying to present himself as a legitimate defector fleeing either political oppression or persecution, he would be dependent on North Korea’s leadership to decide whether he can stay.

He said it would likely be up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to decide King’s fate.

“It’s going to be up to the whims of their leadership,” Timmons said.