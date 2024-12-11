Opinion: South Korea needs a stronger response from the U.S. to help save its democracy

The Republic of Korea’s ascent as a global beacon of liberal democracy and capitalism has been built on its robust alliance with the United States. Now this exemplary democracy faces its most significant challenge in decades. It is clearer by the day that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent failed attempt to invoke martial law was just the beginning of a major crisis that risks the collapse of the South Korean government and a politically motivated conflict with North Korea.

The United States must act decisively by unequivocally condemning South Korea’s democratic backsliding, supporting its constitutional mechanisms for self-correction and strengthening regional security amid its ally’s internal crisis.

The situation has grown more unstable by the day.

After swiftly overturning Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, the National Assembly moved to impeach the president on Saturday. Yoon responded by announcing that he would essentially hand over the remainder of his term to members of his ruling party, the People Power Party. This prompted party members to abstain, dooming the impeachment vote, which requires a supermajority.

In the aftermath, the leader of the ruling party, Han Dong-hoon, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced their intention to jointly take over governance, a move one politician deemed a “second coup” and legal experts said wasn’t constitutional.

As politicians work to revive the impeachment process, one member of the opposition party has claimed that shortly before martial law was declared, Yoon’s defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, ordered strikes on North Korean balloon-launch sites meant to incite military conflict and justify the imposition of martial law. The National Assembly member cited a tip from a credible military source. However, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement to the website NK News, denied that Kim had planned a strike. Kim resigned last week as defense minister and was arrested this week on allegations of abuse of power.

Within 24 hours of the martial law order, the United States responded by reaffirming its support for “the people of Korea” and the two nations’ alliance “based on shared principles of democracy and the rule of law.” Now it should be much clearer: The State Department should issue a clear official statement denouncing Yoon’s unjustifiable actions. A unified international voice, led by the U.S., has often been crucial in countering antidemocratic moves.

During Peru’s 2022 political crisis, for example, the U.S. made strong public statements through the embassy, secretary of State, and State Department, rejecting “extra-constitutional” actions and advocating democratic reforms . This pressure contributed to President Pedro Castillo’s removal and encouraged his successor, Dina Boluarte, to engage with opposition forces and prioritize reforms. Similarly, South Korea has seen widespread protests against Yoon’s incompetent and irrational leadership. The United States must urge Yoon and all of South Korea’s leaders to respect the will of the people and safeguard the country’s constitutional framework.

At the same time, South Korea’s democratic allies, including the United States, must not cooperate in political asylum requests or escape attempts tied to the crisis. To ensure justice, all those involved in the martial law declaration must face accountability through democratic and constitutional procedures. Historically, South Korea has overcome political crises through self-correction and democratic resilience . From resisting foreign invasions during the monarchy to championing pro-democracy movements and impeaching scandal-ridden President Park Geun-hye in 2017, vigilant citizens have held politicians accountable and strengthened the nation’s political system. South Korea’s robust civil society must be honored and acknowledged by the United States and other allies.

Beyond diplomatic measures, the United States should raise its military alert levels in East Asia to ensure regional stability amid the potential security vacuum created by South Korea’s political crisis. Key defense institutions, such as the Ministry of Defense and the National Intelligence Service, face operational challenges because of the investigations, resignations and political chaos caused by the martial law crisis. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by North Korea or other adversaries through military provocations or intelligence operations.

South Korea is a crucial frontline defender of liberal democracy globally and a buffer against authoritarian regimes in East Asia. It also plays a vital role in America’s supply chains, particularly for semiconductors. Preserving regional stability is essential not only for South Korea but also for U.S. national interests.

This is no ordinary political crisis. Because of Yoon’s actions, South Korea now faces a grave threat to its political system, with risks of autocracy and conflict with North Korea. This is not only a test of political resilience but a fight for democracy’s survival. The United States, speaking forcefully, can help its ally rise from the brink. This crisis is a defining test of U.S. leadership, signaling whether America still champions democracy globally.

Will Daewook Kwon and Jaemin Park are fellows at the Harvard Kennedy School. Kwon served as an intelligence analyst for the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Defense. Park has worked in diplomatic affairs in South Korea.