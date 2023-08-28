Advertisement
World & Nation

Guatemala’s electoral tribunal confirms Arévalo’s victory shortly after his party is suspended

Bernardo Arévalo, the winner of Guatemala's presidential election, speaks into a microphone
The party of Bernardo Arévalo, the winner of Guatemala’s presidential election, has been suspended by the country’s electoral registry.
(Moises Castillo / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
GUATEMALA CITY — 

Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arévalo the winner of the country’s presidential elections on Monday just hours after the another part of the government suspended his Seed Movement party.

The elimination of the party’s registration comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

Arevalo faced former first lady Sandra Torres in the runoff. According to the official count, the progressive candidate obtained 60.9% of the valid votes cast against 37.2% for the right-wing Torres.

Advertisement

The suspension of the Seed Movement from the electoral registry was confirmed by the party’s lawyer on Monday.

The question that now stands is: What will it mean for Arévalo as he’s set to take the presidency?

Another question is how Guatemalans could react to any government actions that appear to go against the will of the voters.

“We know that there is a political persecution underway that is being carried out through the institutions and prosecutors’ offices and judges that have been corruptly co-opted,” Arévalo had said after results in the Aug. 20 election started coming in. “We want to think that the force of this victory is going to make it clear that there is no place for the attempts to derail the electoral process. The Guatemalan people have spoken forcefully.”

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo and running mate Karin Herrera wave at supporters from a balcony after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election, in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

World & Nation

Guatemala elects progressive as president, but will he be allowed to take office?

Preliminary results show a potential landslide victory for anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arévalo, in a rebuke of Guatemala’s governing elite.

Aug. 21, 2023

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement