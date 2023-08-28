Guatemala’s electoral tribunal confirms Arévalo’s victory shortly after his party is suspended

The party of Bernardo Arévalo, the winner of Guatemala’s presidential election, has been suspended by the country’s electoral registry.

Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arévalo the winner of the country’s presidential elections on Monday just hours after the another part of the government suspended his Seed Movement party.

The elimination of the party’s registration comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

Arevalo faced former first lady Sandra Torres in the runoff. According to the official count, the progressive candidate obtained 60.9% of the valid votes cast against 37.2% for the right-wing Torres.

The suspension of the Seed Movement from the electoral registry was confirmed by the party’s lawyer on Monday.

The question that now stands is: What will it mean for Arévalo as he’s set to take the presidency?

Another question is how Guatemalans could react to any government actions that appear to go against the will of the voters.

“We know that there is a political persecution underway that is being carried out through the institutions and prosecutors’ offices and judges that have been corruptly co-opted,” Arévalo had said after results in the Aug. 20 election started coming in. “We want to think that the force of this victory is going to make it clear that there is no place for the attempts to derail the electoral process. The Guatemalan people have spoken forcefully.”