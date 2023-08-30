‘Deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of Prigozhin’s plane crash, Kremlin says

A portrait of the late Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin lies on flowers atop his grave at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that “deliberate wrongdoing” was among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week.

Speaking to reporters during his daily conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that “different versions” of what happened exist and “are being considered,” including, “let’s put [it] this way, deliberate wrongdoing.”

He urged reporters to wait until the probe by the Russian Investigative Committee concluded, and said there could not be an international investigation. The committee said last week that it had opened a criminal case based on charges of flight safety violations, a standard move used for plane crash investigations in Russia when there is no immediate reason to suspect foul play.

A business jet carrying Prigozhin, the founder and leader of the private military force Wagner, and his top lieutenants crashed halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Aug. 23, killing all 10 people on board.

The crash occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin mounted a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, posing the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority in his 23-year rule. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the crash.

Prigozhin was buried in St. Petersburg, his hometown, in a private ceremony that was shrouded in secrecy until Tuesday evening, when representatives of the late mercenary leader revealed the location of his grave.