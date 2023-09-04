Zelensky replaces Ukraine’s defense minister after 18 months of war

Rustem Umerov has been named by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the country’s new incoming defense minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is replacing his defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, with Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, who will take over the post this week.

Zelensky announced the move Sunday on his official Telegram account, writing that new leadership was needed after Reznikov had gone through “more than 550 days of full-scale war.”

Later, in his nightly address, Zelensky said he believes “that the Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society.”

“The Verkhovna Rada [parliament] of Ukraine is well-acquainted with this person, and Umerov does not require additional introductions. I expect support for this candidacy from parliament,” the president told the nation.

Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022. He was involved in the exchange with Russia of prisoners of war, political prisoners, children and civilians, as well as the evacuation of civilians from occupied territories. Umerov was also part of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia over the United Nations-backed grain deal.

Resnikov’s removal comes after a scandal over the Defense Ministry’s procurement of military jackets. In August, Ukrainian investigative journalists reported that the materials were purchased at a price three times higher than normal and that, instead of winter jackets, summer ones were ordered. In the customs documents from the supplier, the jackets were priced at $29 per unit, but the Defense Ministry paid $86 per unit. Reznikov denied the allegations during a news conference last week.

President Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he was aware Zelensky had replaced his defense chief. Asked if he had any comment, Biden said, “Not publicly.” The U.S. Department of Defense also declined to comment.

Zelensky’s announcement came after two people were hospitalized following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine’s Odesa region Sunday, officials said.

The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under a Black Sea grain agreement that Moscow suspended in July.

Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River in the early hours of Sunday, 22 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

Zelensky ’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was aimed at fuel storage facilities used to supply military equipment.

Putin and Erdogan’s long-awaited meeting is due to take place in Sochi on Russia’s southwest coast Monday. Turkish officials have confirmed that the pair will discuss renewing the Black Sea grain initiative, which the Kremlin pulled out of six weeks ago.

The deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 — had allowed about 36 million tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite Russia’s war.