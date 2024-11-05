Advertisement
Israel’s Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, at the opening of the 25th Knesset session marking the anniversary of the “Iron Swords” war, in Jerusalem.
(Debbie Hill/Pool)
Associated Press
JERUSALEM —  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

The prime minister announced his decision late Tuesday.

