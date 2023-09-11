American researcher rescued from deep Turkish cave in massive international operation

A European Cave Rescue Assn. member goes into the Morca cave in southern Turkey as part of an operation to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 3,280 feet after he became ill.

Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave on Monday, more than a week after he became seriously ill more than 3,000 feet below its entrance, said the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest.

Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps set up along the way.

Advertisement

The American was first treated inside the cave by a Hungarian doctor who went down into the cave on Sept. 3. Doctors and rescuers then took turns caring for him. The cause of Dickey’s illness was not clear.

Rescue teams on Sunday had carried Dickey partway up from the depth of the cave so he could rest at a base camp. The rescue operation began Saturday afternoon with doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers converging from across Europe to help. They set up small medical base camps at various levels along the shaft, providing Dickey an opportunity to rest during the slow and arduous extrication.

Turkish authorities said there were 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the operation, 153 of them search-and-rescue experts.

The most challenging part of the rescue operation was widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, Yusuf Ogrenecek of the speleological federation previously said.