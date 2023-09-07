Rescue efforts underway for American trapped 3,300 feet deep inside Turkish cave

Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped more than 3,000 feet deep inside a cave in southern Turkey.

Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 3,280 feet in a cave in southern Turkey after he became ill.

Mark Dickey, 40, became sick during an international expedition in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, according to the European Cave Rescue Assn. He has gastrointestinal bleeding and has been unable to leave the cave on his own, the association said on its website.

It described Dickey as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer himself” who is well-known for his participation in many international expeditions. He is secretary of the association’s medical committee.

Advertisement

Dickey was on an expedition mapping the 4,186-foot-deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Assn. before he became sick at around 3,300 feet deep, according to Yusuf Ogrenecek of the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

Turkish disaster relief agency AFAD and rescue team UMKE are working with Turkish and international cavers on a plan to hoist Dickey out of the cave system, the rescue association said.

Ogrenecek told the Associated Press that Dickey’s condition has stabilized and that he is in “good spirits.”

“Mark’s condition continues to improve,” the federation tweeted. “Doctors will decide whether it is possible for him to leave without a stretcher.”

The rescue efforts are made up of more than 170 people, including doctors, paramedics tending to Dickey and experienced cavers, Ogrenecek said, adding that the rescue operation could take up to two to three weeks. But it could be shorter depending on the situation.

Advertisement

A team of rescuers from Italy’s National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team will fly to Turkey on Thursday night. A total of around 50 rescuers will be at the entrance of the cave early Friday to participate in the operation directed by Turkish authorities.

Marton Kovacs of the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service said that the cave was being prepared for Dickey’s safe extraction. Narrow passages are being widened to accommodate a stretcher, and the danger of falling rocks is also being addressed.

The rescue teams, which are from Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Poland, hope that the extraction can begin Saturday or Sunday. Kovacs said that lifting Dickey would probably take several days and that several bivouac points were being prepared along the way so that he and the rescue teams could rest.

The cave has been divided into several sections, with each country’s rescue team responsible for one section.

The Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, made up of volunteer rescuers, was the first to arrive at Dickey’s location and provided emergency blood transfusions to stabilize his condition. An additional Hungarian team of 15 to 20 rescuers will leave Hungary on Thursday evening on a military plane provided by the government, Kovacs said.

Six mountain rescuers, including two medics, have left for Antalya to help in the rescue operation, Jerzy Siodlak, the head of Poland’s mountain rescue service, GOPR, said Wednesday on Radio RMF24.

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Thirteen other rescuers from southern Poland are also ready to join the rescue operation, GOPR authorities said. Siodlak noted that the operation would be a challenging one given Dickey’s condition and the need to keep him medically fit for the rescue operation in difficult conditions.

He also stressed the need to provide rescuers with light and communication means at the depth at which Dickey is trapped.