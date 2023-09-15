Eastern village is recaptured as part of counteroffensive, Ukraine’s military says

Intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine, left homes in ruins.

As part of their multi-pronged counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops, the country’s military said Friday.

The village of Andriivka — about six miles south of the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region — is the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces.

The announcement of the liberation of Andriivka came early Friday from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces.

The 3rd Assault Brigade said it captured the village after surrounding the Russian garrison in Andriivka in what it described as a “lightning operation” and destroying it over two days. It described the recapture as a breakthrough on the southern flank of Bakhmut and “key to success in all further directions.”

Just hours before confirming the capture of Andriivka early Friday, the brigade had contested a statement by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar that the village had been reclaimed.

“It was difficult and yesterday’s situation changed very dynamically several times,” Maliar said.

The fighting in and around Bakhmut, a salt-mining town now in complete ruins, marked the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

After Russian forces led by the Wagner mercenary group captured Bakhmut in May, Ukrainian forces sought to envelop it from the south and the north, gaining ground yard by yard in the last three months.

Andriivka is located between the settlements of Kurdiumivka and the heights of Klischiivka in the Donetsk region, where fighting has been especially intense. Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces also inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops as part of its offensive in nearby Klishchiivka village.

Maliar said that Ukraine had regained 19 square miles of land around Bakhmut since the start of the counteroffensive in June.