Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Washington as Congress debates $24 billion in aid

Three men sit at a table with microphones.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv this month.
(Brendan Smialowski / Associated Press)
By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelensky’s trip comes as Congress is debating President Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelensky will meet with Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress. At the time it was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February of that year.

World & Nation

In his speech to cheering lawmakers, Zelensky thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and said that the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

Details of Zelensky’s visit next week were not yet being made public. It was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Politics

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on Zelensky’s plans, including whether he would meet with Biden at the White House.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year. Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. It also includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyze donors through the World Bank.

World & Nation

But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with former President Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.

Congress is working to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.

Politics

