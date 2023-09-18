Advertisement
China flies 103 military aircraft toward Taiwan, which calls it harassment

Taiwanese soldiers posing for group photo
Taiwanese soldiers pose for a group photo next to a Taiwanese flag after a preparedness drill in January.
(Daniel Ceng / Associated Press)
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan — 

China’s military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island’s defense ministry called a recent new high.

The planes were detected between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, the ministry said. As is customary, they turned back before reaching Taiwan. Chinese warplanes fly toward the self-governing island on a near-daily basis but typically in smaller numbers. Taiwan’s ministry didn’t explain what time period it was referring to in calling it a “recent” high.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan as tensions have grown between the two and between China and the United States. Washington is Taiwan’s main supplier of arms and opposes any attempt to change Taiwan’s status by force.

The Chinese government would prefer that the island come under its control voluntarily and last week unveiled a plan for an integrated development demonstration zone in Fujian province, across from Taiwan, trying to entice Taiwanese even as Beijing threatens the island militarily in what experts say is its long-running carrot-and-stick approach.

The recent actions may be an attempt to sway Taiwan’s presidential election in January. The governing Democratic Progressive Party, which leans toward formal independence for the island, is anathema to the Chinese leadership. China favors opposition candidates who advocate working with the mainland.

The presidential candidates had no immediate comment Monday on the latest Chinese military activity.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 40 of China’s planes crossed the symbolic median line between the mainland and the island. They included more than 30 fighter jets as well as midair refueling tanker planes. Taiwan also reported nine Chinese naval vessels in area waters in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry called the Chinese military action “harassment” that it warned could escalate in the current tense atmosphere. “We urge the Beijing authorities to bear responsibility and immediately stop such kind of destructive military activities,” it said in a statement.’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, asked about the reported military activity, said there was no such thing as a “median line” because Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.

China last week sent a flotilla of ships, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, into waters near Taiwan. The drills came shortly after the U.S. and Canada sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait, the waters that separate the island from the mainland.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 when the Communists took control of China during a civil war. The losing Nationalists fled to Taiwan and set up their own government on the island.

Only a few foreign nations give the island official diplomatic recognition. The U.S. among others has formal ties with China while maintaining a representative office in Taiwan.

