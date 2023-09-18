Advertisement
World & Nation

Son of ex-cartel leader ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

A man raises his arms as one person detaining him holds a weapon
Ovidio Guzmán López is detained in Culiacan, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2019, in an image taken from video provided by the Mexican government.
(CEPROPIE via Associated Press)
By MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press
Share
CHICAGO — 

Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, pleaded not guilty Monday to drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges during his first court appearance since being extradited to the U.S. from Mexico.

Guzmán López was extradited Friday, five months after U.S. prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against him and his brothers, known collectively as the “Chapitos.” The indictments laid out how after their father’s extradition and eventual life sentence in the U.S. in 2019, the brothers steered the cartel increasingly into synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

During the 15-minute arraignment, Guzmán López pleaded not guilty through an interpreter, standing before a judge in an orange jumpsuit and matching orange slippers, with his legs shacked at the ankles. He hunched forwarded as he listened to prosecutors and Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Advertisement
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives for his sentencing at Brooklyn federal court, in New York. Emma Coronel Aispuro is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the U.S. with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. She is due in court Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, according to court records. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

World & Nation

Wife of ‘El Chapo’ released from U.S. custody after sentence for role in Mexican drug cartel

The former teenage beauty queen has two children with El Chapo. She was released from federal custody and will remain on supervised leave for two years.

Sept. 14, 2023

A larger than usual contingent of seven security staff stood in the courtroom, with one facing the court benches and watching visitors.

Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López, known as “the Mouse,” in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel’s namesake. His arrest set off violence that left 30 people dead, including 10 military personnel. Mexico’s army used Black Hawk helicopter gunships against the cartel’s truck-mounted .50-caliber machine guns. Cartel gunmen hit two military aircraft, forcing them to land, and sent gunmen to the city’s airport, where military and civilian aircraft were hit by gunfire.

Three years earlier, the government tried to capture him, but aborted the operation after similar violence.

The U.S. indictments against the brothers that were unsealed in April said their goal was to produce huge quantities of fentanyl and sell it at the lowest price. The brothers denied the allegations in a letter.

“We have never produced, manufactured or commercialized fentanyl nor any of its derivatives,” the letter said. “We are victims of persecution and have been made into scapegoats.”

Advertisement
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. Ovidio's brothers, Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, are the lead defendants among 23 associates charged with running a criminal enterprise, fentanyl trafficking, among other things, in a New York indictment unsealed April 14, 2023 in Manhattan, while Ovidio, alias “the Mouse,” is facing similar charges in another indictment in the same district. Another brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, is charged in the Northern District of Illinois. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

World & Nation

Mexico extradites Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Sinaloa cartel leader ‘El Chapo,’ to U.S.

Mexico extradites Ovidio Guzmán López, son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

Sept. 16, 2023

Several of the five charges against Guzmán López carry maximum life sentences, including conspiracy to import drugs and conspiracy to distribute them. A conviction on one of the counts, engaging in an illegal enterprise as a leader, carries a mandatory life sentence. Money laundering has a maximum 20-year sentence.

Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement Friday that the extradition of Guzmán López “is testament to the significance of the ongoing cooperation between the American and Mexican governments on countering narcotics and other vital challenges.” Sherwood-Randall made multiple visits to Mexico this year to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, most recently last month.

López Obrador has described his country as a transit point for fentanyl precursors coming from China and bound for the U.S., despite assertions by the U.S. government and his own military about production in Mexico.

World & NationMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement