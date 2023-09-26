Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Danube River collision that killed at least 27

Judge Leona Nemeth, center, reads out the verdict in the trial of a boat captain involved in a deadly 2019 Danube River collision in Budapest, Hungary.

The captain of a river cruise boat that collided with another vessel on the Danube River in 2019, killing at least 27 people, was found guilty Tuesday of negligence leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and sentenced to five years in prison.

Judge Leona Nemeth in Budapest, Hungary’s capital, found that the negligence of the Ukrainian captain, Yuriy Chaplinsky, had caused his boat, the Viking Sigyn, to run into the tourist boat Hableany (Mermaid) from behind. The latter sank into the Danube within seconds. Most of those who died were South Korean tourists.

The court acquitted Chaplinsky of 35 counts of failure to render aid. He may appeal.

Advertisement

The collision occurred May 29, 2019, causing the Hableany to sink after being struck beneath Budapest’s Margit Bridge by the much larger Viking Sigyn.

Seven South Koreans were rescued from the water in the heavy rain following the collision, and 27 bodies were recovered, including those of the two-member Hungarian crew. One South Korean is still unaccounted for.

Some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks after the crash more than 60 miles downstream.

The Hableany spent more than 12 days underwater at the collision site, near the neo-Gothic Hungarian parliament building, before being lifted from the riverbed by a floating crane.

Chaplinsky, the captain of the Viking Sigyn, has been in Hungarian police custody since the collision, including a period of house arrest since 2020. Part of the time Chaplinksy has already served will count toward his five-year sentence.

Advertisement

In a final statement before the verdict Tuesday, Chaplinksy called the collision a “horrible tragedy” and said that the deaths of “so many innocent victims” kept him awake at night.

“This will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Three staff members from the South Korean Embassy in Budapest were present for the reading of the verdict, but no family members of the South Korean victims attended the hearing.