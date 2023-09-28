Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government says it will dissolve itself by January

A wounded 84-year-old man from Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, is helped by volunteers upon arriving in Goris, Armenia, on Wednesday.

The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and that the internationally unrecognized Artsakh Republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1.

The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over the breakaway region and demanded that ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down their weapons and that the secessionist government disband.

A decree complying with that demand was signed by the Samvel Shakhramanyan, the president of the self-declared republic. The document cited a deal reached last week to end the fighting under which Azerbaijan agreed to allow the “free, voluntary and unhindered movement” of Nagorno-Karbakh residents in exchange for the disarming of separatists.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan that came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in a war that ended in 1994. During a six-week conflict in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier war.

In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.

Armenia alleged that the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 residents. Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing that the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

Since the blockade was lifted following last week’s 24-hour offensive and a cease-fire agreement was brokered by Russian peacekeepers, by some estimates more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population — 65,000 — has fled to Armenia.