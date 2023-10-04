Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian former state TV journalist sentenced for criticizing Ukraine war

Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova.
Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was sentenced in absentia to 8½ years in prison for protesting Russia’s war on Ukraine. She had fled with her daughter to France.
(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced a former state TV journalist to 8½ years in prison for protesting Russia’s war on Ukraine, the latest move in a crackdown on dissent that has intensified since the invasion began nearly 20 months ago.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who was sentenced in absentia, was charged with spreading false information about the Russian army, a criminal offense under a law adopted shortly after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

She staged a protest near the Kremlin in July 2022, holding a sign that read, “Putin is a killer. His soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed. How many more children need to die for you to stop?”

Advertisement

She was placed under house arrest, but managed to escape to France with her daughter. Russian authorities put her on a wanted list and tried her in absentia.

Ovsyannikova formerly worked for state-run Channel One, one of Russia’s most popular national TV stations. She made international headlines in March 2022 after appearing behind the anchor of a Channel One evening news broadcast with a sign that said, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 04: Workers repair infrastructure in a power station that was damaged by a Russian air attack in October, on November 04, 2022 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have added urgency preparations for winter. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Russia aims to bring winter — and blackouts — early to Ukraine with targeted attacks

Russian attacks plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness last winter. War-weary citizens brace for more blackouts amid a rush to protect Ukraine’s electrical grid.

Oct. 3, 2023

She quit her job at the channel, was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time).

Since the start of the invasion, nearly 8,000 Russians have faced misdemeanor charges and more than 700 people have been implicated in criminal cases over publicly speaking out about or protesting the war, according to the OVD Info human rights and legal aid group.

Activist Alexei Navalny fell ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia.

World & Nation

Nerve agents, poison, window falls: Many Kremlin foes have been attacked or killed

As questions swirl over how Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crashed, many note that other Kremlin foes have met suspicious and violent ends.

Aug. 25, 2023
Advertisement

The authorities have also used legislation outlawing criticism of what they call the “special military operation” to target opposition figures, human rights activists and independent media. Top critics have been sentenced to long prison terms, rights groups have been forced to shut down, independent news sites have been blocked and independent journalists have left the country, fearing prosecution.

Many of those exiled abroad have been tried, convicted and sentenced to prison terms in absentia.

The scale of the crackdown has been unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on the embankment of the Elbe River during sightseeing of Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2006. President Vladimir Putin arrived in Dresden on Tuesday where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks about Iran's nuclear program and growing Russian-German economic ties. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS, Dmitry Astakhov, Presidential Press Service)

World & Nation

Super spy or paper pusher? How Putin’s KGB years in East Germany helped shape him

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s KGB years in East Germany offer a window into his crackdown on protests, war on Ukraine and yearning for empire.

June 15, 2023

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement