Advertisement
World & Nation

Former British police officer sentenced in abuse of 200 girls on Snapchat

Lewis Edwards, a former British police officer
Lewis Edwards, a former British police officer, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years after he pleaded guilty to more than 100 child sex offenses.
(South Wales Police via AP)
Associated Press
Share
LONDON — 

A former British police officer was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years after he pleaded guilty to more than 100 child sex offenses, including threatening and blackmailing more than 200 girls into sending him sexual photos of themselves on Snapchat.

Prosecutors say Lewis Edwards, 24, targeted 210 girls between the ages of 10 and 16 by posing as a teenage boy on the phone app.

He groomed them into sharing illicit images of themselves, then threatened many of his victims when they refused, blackmailing them into complying out of fear that he would expose them.

Advertisement

Edwards, who joined the South Wales Police in 2021, was a serving police officer when he committed the majority of the offenses. He was arrested in February, and has since pleaded guilty to some 160 counts of child sex offenses and blackmail.

Santa Monica, CA - April 26: A view of Memorial Park where childhood sexual abuse allegedly took place in Santa Monica Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The City of Santa Monica expected to pay a nine- figure settlement to resolve childhood sexual abuse claims brought by 124 adult survivors of a former Santa Monica employee. The abuse happened 20 years ago. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

A Santa Monica police employee molested more than 200 kids. Warnings of abuse were ignored

Santa Monica this week settled more lawsuits, bringing its total payout to $229.285 million — the most costly single-perpetrator sexual abuse disbursement for any municipality in the state.

April 27, 2023

In one case, prosecutors said Edwards threatened to bomb the house of a victim and shoot her parents if she stopped sending him images.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said Edwards was a prolific offender who posed a high risk to children. She described his behavior as “cruel and sadistic.”

“The defendant pretended to be a boy of a similar age. He groomed his victims psychologically, manipulating them until he had gained control,” she said. “It is clear that he not only gained sexual gratification but he also enjoyed the power he had over the young girls.

“There is no doubt he has caused significant harm to the reputation of South Wales Police and policing in general,” she added.

Advertisement
Exterior of the Long Beach Police Dept.

California

Former Long Beach police officer sentenced to 6 years for child pornography

Anthony Brown, 57, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine after taking a plea agreement.

July 26, 2022

Edwards was fired during a police misconduct hearing earlier this year.

Many of the victims and their families sat in the packed public gallery for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, but Edwards did not attend.

Snapchat said in a statement that it works “in multiple ways to detect and prevent this type of abuse, including using cutting-edge detection technology.”

“We have extra protections for under-18s and recently added a new pop-up warning for teens if they are contacted by someone who they don’t know,” the California-based company said.

World & NationTechnology and the Internet

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement