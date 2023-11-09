Longtime conservative politician in Spain is shot in the face on a Madrid street

Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, a veteran right-wing politician, has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot, Spanish police said Thursday.

Police said Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

Vidal Cuadras, 78, was a longtime member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European Parliament seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.

“Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for Vidal-Quadras’ recovery.