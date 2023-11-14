Palestinians call for evacuation of patients and newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital

Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a cease-fire and transport them out of the besieged territory.

After days of battles with Palestinian militants, Israeli forces have encircled Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of patients, medical staff and displaced people are trapped with dwindling supplies and without electricity to run incubators and other equipment.

Gaza’s largest hospital has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian suffering in the war between Israel and Hamas. Only one hospital in the territory’s north is still capable of receiving patients, and about 200,000 Palestinians have streamed out of the area toward the south in recent days, despite worsening conditions there, the United Nations humanitarian office said Tuesday.

The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in which militants killed hundreds of civilians and dragged some 240 hostages back to Gaza. The conflict has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians and wreaked widespread destruction on the impoverished enclave.

The lives of premature newborns in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital are in grave danger beacuse of Israel’s military offensive, health officials say. (Dr. Marawan Abu Saada)

Hamas released a video late Monday showing one of the hostages, who identifies herself as 19-year-old Noa Marciano, before and after she was killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli strike. The military later declared her a fallen soldier, without identifying a cause of death.

She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity. Four were released by Hamas, and a fifth was rescued by Israeli forces.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, and alleges that the militants have set up its main command center in and beneath Shifa. Israel says these claims are based on intelligence but has not provided visual evidence to support them.

Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the allegations, and the Health Ministry says it has invited international organizations to investigate the facility.

The ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since its emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. The Israeli military said it placed fuel several blocks from Shifa, but Hamas militants prevented staff from reaching it. The ministry disputed that — and added that the amount was paltry compared to the hospital’s needs.

Photographs of Israelis kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack are stuck to a poster of the Israeli flag in Jerusalem. (Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)

According to the ministry, 36 babies remain who are at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators.

The Israeli military said it had started an effort to transfer incubators to Shifa. Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, said that incubators would be useless without electricity and that the only way to save the newborns was to move them out of Gaza.

“Another hospital under siege or under attack is not a viable solution. Nowhere is safe in Gaza right now,” he told the Associated Press. He said an evacuation would require specialized equipment and a cease-fire along the route.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said it has proposed evacuating the hospital with the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross and transferring the patients to hospitals in Egypt, but has not received any response. He said 120 bodies will be buried in a mass grave inside the hospital because they are unable to safely transport them to cemeteries.

International law gives hospitals special protections during war. Hospitals can lose those protections if combatants use them to hide fighters or store weapons, but staff and patients must be given plenty of warning to evacuate, and the harm to civilians cannot be disproportionate with the military objective.

On Monday, the Israeli military released footage of a children’s hospital that its forces entered over the weekend, showing weapons that it said it found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes that militants were holding hostages. The video showed what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and ventilation system in the basement.

People cook outdoors in a square in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the conclave. (Hatem Ali / Associated Press)

The Health Ministry rejected the allegations, saying the area had been turned into a shelter for displaced people.

The Red Cross tried Monday to evacuate some 6,000 people from another Gaza City hospital, Al-Quds, but said its convoy had to turn back because of shelling and fighting.

Israel has urged civilians to evacuate Gaza City and surrounding areas in the north, but the southern part of the besieged territory is not much safer. Israel carries out frequent airstrikes throughout Gaza, hitting what it says are militant targets but often killing women and children.

Some 1.5 million Palestinians, more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes, and U.N.-run shelters in the south are already severely overcrowded.

People stand in line for hours for scarce bread and brackish water. Trash is piling up, sewage is flooding the streets and taps run dry because there is no fuel, which is required to produce the electricity that powers water systems. Israel has barred fuel imports since the start of the war, saying Hamas would use it for military purposes.

The onset of rainy, cold weather added to the misery. At a tent camp outside a hospital in the central town of Deir al Balah, people trudged through mud as they stretched plastic tarps over flimsy tents.

People inspect a home in Ashkelon, Israel, that was damaged by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. (Maya Alleruzzo / Associated Press)

“All of these tents collapsed because of the rain,” said Iqbal Abu Saud, who had fled Gaza City with 30 of her relatives. “How many days will we have to deal with this?”

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which is struggling to provide basic services to more than 600,000 people sheltering in schools and other facilities in the south, said it may run out of fuel by Wednesday, forcing it to halt most aid operations. It said it was unable to continue importing limited supplies of food and medicine through Egypt’s Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only link to the outside world.

As of Friday, more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

At least 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. The Israeli military says that 46 soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza and that thousands of Palestinian militants have been killed.

About 250,000 Israelis have evacuated from communities near Gaza, where Palestinian militants still fire barrages of rockets, and along the northern border, where Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have repeatedly traded fire.

The war has also fueled tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where at least seven Palestinian were killed overnight during an Israeli raid, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from the army. More than 190 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7.