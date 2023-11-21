Advertisement
Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in ocean, but all aboard escape unharmed

Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii
A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and wound up in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay on Monday.
(Jamm Aquino / Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
By AUDREY McAVOY and BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press
HONOLULU — 

A Navy plane flying in rainy weather overshot a runway Monday at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured, authorities said.

The Coast Guard responded, but rescue operations were quickly called off, said Petty Officer Ryan Fisher, a Coast Guard spokesperson. “It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez had no information about what caused the P-8A aircraft to go off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

A photo taken by witness Diane Dircks showed the plane in water just offshore, a sight reminiscent of the 2009 “ Miracle on the Hudson” when a passenger jet piloted by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger made an emergency landing on the Hudson River in New York. All 155 people aboard that plane survived.

The P-8A and the Airbus A320 that Sullenberger piloted are roughly the same size.

Dircks and her family had just returned to the dock from their weather-shortened pontoon boat trip short when her daughter noticed the plane in the water.

World & Nation

Dircks, who is visiting from Illinois, said her daughter keeps a pair of binoculars on her for birdwatching, so she was able to see the plane and the rescue boats arriving.

“It was unbelievable,” she said.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a downed aircraft shortly after 2 p.m., spokesperson Malcolm K. Medrano said in an email. It was cloudy and rainy at the time. Visibility was about one mile, said Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and for reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

World & Nation

The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay, but now deploy to Hawaii on a rotational basis.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii is about 10 miles from Honolulu on Oahu. The base houses about 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members. It’s one of several key military installations on Oahu.

The base sits on Kaneohe Bay, which is home to coral reefs, a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks and a University of Hawaii marine biology research institute.

