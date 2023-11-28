Extended Israel-Hamas truce holds in Gaza — but the reprieve could be short

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when it renews its offensive.

The warring sides agreed to extend their truce through Wednesday, with another two planned exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But Israel has repeatedly vowed to resume the war with “full force” to destroy Hamas once it’s clear that no more hostages will be freed under the current agreement’s terms.

The Biden administration has told Israel that it must avoid “significant further displacement” and mass casualties among Palestinian civilians if it resumes the offensive, and that it must operate with more precision in southern Gaza than it has in the north, according to U.S. officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, who heads Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, were in Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, to discuss extending the cease-fire and releasing more hostages, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. A U.S. official confirmed that Burns was in Qatar, speaking anonymously because the director’s travel plans are not publicized for security reasons.

Eitan Yahalomi, 12, who was held hostage by militants in Gaza, arrives at a hospital in Tel Aviv on Monday after being freed. (Israel Defense Forces)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is set to visit the region later this week, also with an eye to extending the truce.

Hamas and other militants are still holding about 160 people, out of the 240 seized in the Oct. 7 assault into southern Israel that ignited the war. That’s enough to potentially extend the truce for another two weeks under the existing framework brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., but Hamas is expected to make much higher demands for the release of captured soldiers.

Israel has vowed to end Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and crush its military capabilities. That would almost certainly require expanding the ground offensive from northern Gaza — where entire residential areas have been pounded into rubble — to the south, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have packed into overflowing U.N. shelters.

Israel blames the soaring casualty toll on Hamas, accusing the militants of using civilians as human shields while operating in dense, residential areas.

Monday’s hostage release brought to 51 the number of Israelis freed under the initial four-day truce, along with 19 hostages of other nationalities. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons. Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released.

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank city of Ramallah early Tuesday. (Nasser Nasser / Associated Press)

The Palestinian prisoners released so far have been mostly teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Some were convicted by Israeli courts of attempting to carry out deadly attacks. The prisoners are widely seen by Palestinians as heroes resisting occupation.

Most of the freed hostages appeared to be physically well, but an 84-year-old woman released Sunday was hospitalized in critical condition because she had not had access to her medication in captivity. They have mostly stayed out of the public eye, but details of their captivity have started to emerge.

In one of the first interviews with a freed hostage, 78-year-old Ruti Munder told Israel’s Channel 13 television that she was initially fed well in captivity but that conditions worsened as shortages took hold. She said she was kept in a “suffocating” room and slept on plastic chairs with a sheet for nearly 50 days.

Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza at the start of the war and had allowed only a trickle of humanitarian aid to enter before the cease-fire, leading to widespread shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel to power generators amid a territory-wide power blackout.

The cease-fire has allowed residents who remained in Gaza City and other parts of the north to venture out to survey the destruction and try to locate and bury relatives. Footage from northern Gaza, the focus of the Israeli ground offensive, shows nearly every building damaged or destroyed.

A U.N.-led aid consortium estimates that more than 234,000 homes have been damaged across Gaza and 46,000 have been completely destroyed, amounting to around 60% of the housing stock in the territory, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians. In the north, the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure “severely compromises the ability to meet basic requirements to sustain life,” it said.

An Egyptian ambulance carrying the body of a Palestinian who died in an Egyptian hospital from wounds sustained in the Israel-Hamas war crosses into Gaza on Monday. (Amr Nabil / Associated Press)

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. More than 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial attack.

At least 77 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. Israel says it has killed thousands of Palestinian militants, without providing evidence.

The toll on the Palestinian side is likely much higher, as the Health Ministry has been able only sporadically to update its count since Nov. 11 because of the breakdown of the health sector in the north. It also says thousands of people are missing and feared trapped or dead under the rubble.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive have displaced more than 1.8 million people, nearly 80% of Gaza’s population, with most having sought refuge in the south, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs office. Israeli troops have barred people from returning to the north during the cease-fire.

Hundreds of thousands of people have packed into U.N.-run schools and other facilities, with many forced to sleep on the streets outside because of overcrowding. It’s unclear where they would go if Israel expands its ground operation, as Egypt has refused to accept refugees and Israel has sealed its border.

The U.N. says the truce made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war and to bring in desperately needed fuel for homes, hospitals and water-treatment plants. But the 160 to 200 trucks a day is still less than half what Gaza was importing before the fighting, even as humanitarian needs have soared. Four days into the truce, residents were still waiting for hours to buy gas and cooking fuel.

Israeli soldiers move Monday in southern Israel near the border with Gaza. (Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press)

Juliette Toma, a spokesperson for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said that people come to shelters asking for heavy clothes, mattresses and blankets, and that some are sleeping in damaged vehicles.

“The needs are overwhelming,” she told the Associated Press. “They lost everything, and they need everything.”