Advertisement
World & Nation

Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli Consulate in Atlanta

Associated Press
Share
ATLANTA — 

A protester was in critical condition Friday after setting themself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta, authorities said. A security guard who tried to intervene was also injured.

A Palestinian flag found at the scene was part of the protest, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference. He added that none of the consular staff was ever in danger.

“We do not see any threat here,” he said. “We believe it was an act of extreme political protest that occurred.”

Advertisement

Authorities did not release the protester’s name, age or gender. The person set up outside the building in the city’s midtown neighborhood on Friday afternoon and used gasoline as an accelerant, Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said.

RAFAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 01: Smoke rises from buildings due to Israeli airstrikes after the humanitarian pause ended on December 01, 2023 in Rafah, Gaza. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

World & Nation

With truce breakdown, Israel-Hamas war’s deadly dynamic again takes hold

Israel bombs Gaza and Hamas aims rockets at Israel as top U.S. diplomat departs region. But now-expired truce saw scores of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed.

Dec. 1, 2023

The protester was in critical condition, with burn injuries to the body. A security guard that tried to stop the person was burned on his wrist and leg, Smith said.

Schierbaum said police are aware of heightened tensions in the Jewish and Muslim community and have stepped up patrols at certain locations, including the consulate.

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions in the U.S. have escalated as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A weeklong cease-fire that brought the exchanges of dozens of hostages held by Hamas for scores of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel gave way Friday morning to resumed fighting between Israel and Hamas.

RAS AL A'MUD, ISRAEL -- NOVEMBER 28, 2023: Ayham Salaymah holds up up microphones as his father Nawaf speaks to reporters after the his brother Ahmad Salaymah, 14, release from prison, in their home in Ras Al A'Mud, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. When Israel agreed with Hamas to a prisoner swap, it published a list of 300 Palestinians it considered for released, the majority of them children. It's a reflection of an incarceration system, Palestinians and rights groups say, that targets children as enemy combatants, elevating offenses like rock throwing into security-related violations that carry a years-long sentence. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Scores of Palestinian minors sit in Israeli prisons. He wanted his 13-year-old son to join them

The recent hostage-for-prisoner swaps between Hamas and Israel have focused attention on the number of Palestinian minors imprisoned by Israel.

Dec. 1, 2023
Advertisement
Israelis embrace next to photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants near kibbutz Re'im on Nov. 28, 2023.

World & Nation

Harrowing stories emerge as Hamas frees more hostages taken from Israel

As the Palestinian militant group Hamas frees more hostages amid a temporary truce with Israel, a harrowing glimpse of captivity in war-torn Gaza emerges.

Nov. 29, 2023
World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement