Denmark’s queen makes last public appearance before stepping down in rare abdication

Queen Margrethe waves from a horse-drawn coach on a ride to the Danish parliament building in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, rode through her country’s capital Thursday in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.

Thousands braved the freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and sleet to cheer the popular queen along her ride through Copenhagen in what is to be her last public appearance as monarch. She will step down Jan. 14 after 52 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old Margrethe will hand the throne to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, in the first such resignation in nearly 900 years in Continental Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy. She announced her surprise decision to abdicate in her annual New Year televised address Sunday.

Margrethe rode in the so-called Gold Coach — pulled by six white horses — that is used when the monarch rides from the royal residence at the Amalienborg Palace to the Christiansborg Palace, the parliament building, during the traditional New Year’s fete with officers from the Armed Forces, among others.

The monarch wore a fur coat and white gloves in the closed 19th century coach, which is covered in 24-karat gold leaf and topped with four gilded crowns. It was escorted by members of the Hussar Regiment in blue uniforms with red jackets.

Earlier this week, the queen held a series of events to greet members of the Danish government and parliament, top civilian and military officials, and foreign diplomats.

The Christiansborg Palace, which is used for official royal events such as gala banquets and public audiences, houses the parliament, the prime minister’s office and Denmark’s highest court. It sits more than half a mile from the Amalienborg Palace.

The queen will sign her formal abdication Jan. 14 at a state council — a meeting with the Danish government — making Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife, Mary, 51, king and queen of Denmark.

Although monarchs in several European countries have abdicated to allow younger royalty to take over, such as in the Netherlands, there is no such tradition in Denmark.

For years, Margrethe had insisted that she would not quit. However, she said in her televised address that having back surgery in early 2023 had led to “thoughts about the future” and when to pass on the responsibilities of the crown to her son.

“I have decided that now is the right time,” she said.

When she ascended the throne in 1972, succeeding her late father, King Frederik IX, only 42% of Danes supported the monarchy. The most recent survey shows that 84% of Danes favor it to a high or some degree.