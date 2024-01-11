Advertisement
World & Nation

Nicaragua opponent exiled in Costa Rica is wounded in shooting

A woman leans toward a man who is speaking to her.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua.
(Alfredo Zuniga / Associated Press)
By JAVIER CÓRDOBA
Associated Press
Share
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — 

A member of the Nicaraguan opposition was shot seven times and in serious condition in Costa Rica, authorities in that country said Thursday.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said Joao Maldonado, 34, was shot Wednesday by two attackers aboard a motorcycle while he was driving with his partner near Costa Rica University on the east side of San Jose, the capital.

Authorities said the attack was still under investigation and declined to comment on any possible motive. They said bullet fragments recovered from the vehicle were sent for forensic analysis.

Advertisement

A person close to Maldonado who requested anonymity for reasons of personal safety said Maldonado and his partner, who is also Nicaraguan, remained hospitalized Thursday.

CHACARITA, PUNTARENAS - AUGUST 23: A young girls looks on while Costa Rica Police officers conduct a roadblock stopping motorist to ask them questions on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 in Chacarita, Puntarenas. Costa Rica was known as a rare safe haven in an otherwise turbulent region. But lately violence has been creeping in. The country's homicide rate has been climbing for years, this year is on track to be Costa Rica's bloodiest yet. The rise in killings, which experts trace to drug trafficking, has spurred some politicians to call for more hard-line approaches to crime. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Costa Rica, the once-peaceful land of ‘pura vida,’ battles violence as cocaine trade grows

Killings have increased sharply in Costa Rica, the long-peaceful nation known for its laid-back vibe. The drug violence has put the country’s identity at stake.

Sept. 14, 2023

It was at least the second attempt on Maldonado’s life. The previous one, also in Costa Rica, came in 2021, just months after his father, Tomás Maldonado, a retired military officer, died in a Nicaraguan prison.

Joao Maldonado has been in Costa Rica since 2018, the year Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega violently put down massive street protests against his government. Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country since, many of them to neighboring Costa Rica.

The person close to Maldonado said that he had studied computer science and that he was an opponent of the Ortega government and has been persecuted by it.

Maldonado had asylum in Costa Rica and had had police protection since the previous attack. It was not clear whether that protection was present at Wednesday’s attack, but authorities did not report any exchange of gunfire.

Advertisement

Maldonado had recently been moved to a new safe house, the person close to him said.

World & NationMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement