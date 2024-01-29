China real estate giant Evergrande, over $300 billion in debt, is ordered to liquidate

A Hong Kong court ordered China Evergrande, the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer, to undergo liquidation following a failed effort to restructure $300 billion owed to banks and bondholders that fueled fears about China’s rising debt burden.

“It would be a situation where the court says enough is enough,” Judge Linda Chan said Monday. She said it was appropriate for the court to order Evergrande to wind up its business given a “lack of progress on the part of the company putting forward a viable restructuring proposal,” as well as Evergrande’s insolvency.

China Evergrande Group is one of the biggest of a series of Chinese developers that have collapsed since 2020 under official pressure to rein in surging debt, which the ruling Communist Party views as a threat to China’s slowing economic growth.

Advertisement

But a crackdown on excess borrowing has tipped the property industry into crisis, making it a drag on the economy, as scores of other developers ran into trouble, their predicaments rippling through financial systems in and outside China.

Global financial markets were rattled earlier by fears that an Evergrande liquidation could cause global shock waves. But Chinese regulators said the risks could be contained. The court documents seen Monday showed that Evergrande owes about $25.4 billion to foreign creditors.

“It is indisputable that the company is grossly insolvent and is unable to pay its debts,” the documents say.

About 90% of Evergrande’s business is in mainland China. Its chairman, Xu Jiayin, was detained by authorities on suspicion of “illegal crimes” in late September.

It’s unclear how the liquidation order will affect China’s financial system or Evergrande’s operations as it struggles to deliver housing that has been paid for but not yet handed over to families who put their life savings into such investments.

Advertisement

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares plunged nearly 21% early Monday before they were suspended from trading. But Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.9%, and some property developers saw gains in their share prices.

China’s largest real estate developer, Country Garden, initially gained nearly 3% but was flat. Sunac China Holdings rose 2.4%.

Evergrande gained a reprieve from the Hong Kong court in December after it said it was attempting to “refine” a new debt-restructuring plan of more than $300 billion in liabilities. It could appeal the ruling.

Fergus Saurin, a lawyer representing an ad hoc group of creditors, said Monday he was not surprised by the outcome.

“The company has failed to engage with us. There has been a history of last-minute engagement which has gone nowhere,” he said.

Saurin said that his team worked in good faith during the negotiations. Evergrande “only has itself to blame for being wound up,” he said.

Evergrande “has not demonstrated that there is any useful purpose for the court to adjourn the petition — there is no restructuring proposal, let alone a viable proposal which has the support of the requisite majorities of the creditors,” Chan, the judge, said in remarks published online Monday.

She lambasted the company for putting out only “general ideas” about what it may or may not be able to put forward in the form of a restructuring proposal. The interests of creditors would be better protected if Evergrande were wound up by the court, she said.

Evergrande CEO Shawn Siu told Chinese news outlet 21Jingji that the company feels “utmost regret” at the liquidation order. He emphasized that the order affects only the Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande unit.

The group’s domestic and overseas units are independent legal entities, he said. Siu said that Evergrande would strive to continue smooth operations and deliver properties to buyers.

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“If affected, we will still make every effort to ensure the smooth advancement of risk resolution and asset disposal, and we will still make every effort to advance all work fairly and in accordance with the law,” he said.

The 21Jingji article appeared to be briefly taken down Monday afternoon but was republished shortly afterward.

Evergrande first defaulted on its financial obligations in 2021, slightly more than a year after Beijing clamped down on lending to property developers in an effort to cool the superheated property market.

Real estate drove China’s economic boom, but developers borrowed heavily as they turned cities into forests of apartment and office towers. That has helped to push total corporate, government and household debt to the equivalent of more than 300% of annual economic output, unusually high for a middle-income country.

The fallout from the property crisis has also affected China’s shadow banking industry — institutions that provide financial services similar to banks but operate outside of banking regulations, such as Zhongzhi Enterprise Group. Zhongzhi, which lent heavily to developers, said it was insolvent.