Australia to ban doxxing after pro-Palestinian activists publish data on hundreds of Jews

Australian Atty. Gen. Mark Dreyfus said an increase in the intimidation tactic of doxxing “is a deeply disturbing development.”

The Australian government said Tuesday it will outlaw doxxing — the malicious release online of personal or identifying information without the subject’s permission — after pro-Palestinian activists published details of hundreds of Jewish people in the country.

Australian Atty. Gen. Mark Dreyfus said the proposed laws would involve issuing take-down notices to social media platforms and imposing fines for the intimidation tactic.

The government was responding to Nine Entertainment news reports last week that pro-Palestinian activists had published the names, images, professions and social media accounts of Jewish people working in academia and creative industries.

Pro-Palestinian activists distributed a nearly 900-page transcript leaked from a private WhatsApp account formed last year by Jewish writers, artists, musicians and academics, newspapers reported. The transcript was accompanied by a spreadsheet that contained the names and other personal details of almost 600 people.

Clementine Ford, one of several activists who posted links to the leaked information, said it shouldn’t be considered doxxing.

“This chat demonstrated extremely organized moves to punish Palestinian activists and their allies,” Ford posted on Instagram.

Dreyfus said the new laws would strengthen Australian protections against hate speech but provided scant detail about how they would work.

“The increasing use of online platforms to harm people through practices like doxxing, the malicious release of their personal information without their permission, is a deeply disturbing development,” Dreyfus, who is Jewish, told reporters. “The recent targeting of members of the Australian Jewish community through those practices like doxxing was shocking, but sadly, this is far from being an isolated incident.”

There has been an increase in reports of antisemitism in Australia since Israel’s war against Hamas began in October.

The government’s plan to outlaw doxxing was welcomed by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

“We look forward to working with the government to ensure the full extent of the harm caused is understood and that the new laws effectively protect Australians from this shameful and dangerous practice,” Daniel Aghion, president of the council, said.

Monash University cybersecurity expert Nigel Phair applauded the idea of the legislation but questioned how it could be enforced.

“It’s really difficult for policing agencies to police such laws when, really, they just don’t get the access to the data. Really, it’s the social media companies who bear the responsibility,” Phair told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.