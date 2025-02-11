Jason Kelce has podcast delete Eagles congratulatory post with pictures of him: ‘I didn’t win’

Jason Kelce, second from left, sits with Mike Greenberg, Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi on the set of ESPN’s Super Bowl LIX pregame show Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, the “New Heights” podcast posted a congratulatory message to the winners on X.

Makes sense, since one of the show’s hosts, Jason Kelce, spent 13 years as the Eagles’ center before retiring last offseason and becoming an ESPN analyst.

That post, however, ended up being removed from the site. That might make sense, too, since the podcast’s other host, Travis Kelce, is a star tight end for the Chiefs but had a rough night (four catches for 39 yards) during the 40-22 loss on football’s biggest stage at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Jason Kelce confirmed Monday night on X that he did ask “New Heights” producer Jake Chatzky to take down the post, although he said that the move had nothing to do with his younger brother’s feelings.

“I had Jake take that graphic down because that post had too many pictures of me,” the older Kelce wrote of the post that featured several photos showing him interacting with various members of the team.

“I wanted the post to be reflective of the guys who just won, not me,” added Kelce, who helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season. “I didn’t win s— in this one, it felt weird to congratulate this team with a bunch of pictures of me.”

Chatzky seemingly confirmed Kelce’s account of what happened by retweeting the seven-time Pro Bowl center’s post.

Two years ago, the Kelces became the first brothers to play on opposing teams in a Super Bowl, with Travis’ Chiefs pulling out a 38-35 win over Jason’s Eagles in the 57th edition of the game.

“Obviously, would’ve liked to win, but happy for Trav for sure,” Jason Kelce told reporters after the game in 2023.

Even though he’s no longer a player, Kelce had mixed feelings going into this year’s Super Bowl as well.

“I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team,” he said on the Jan. 29 episode of “New Heights.” “I would be lying if I said I don’t want the Eagles to win, you know what I mean? I want them to.

“But I also want Travis Kelce to win. So that’s a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I’m gonna be happy for that guy.”

On Monday, Jason Kelce expressed all those feelings and more in what he described as “the longest tweet ever.”

“That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest,” he wrote. “I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever.



That game was odd for me to watch if… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 11, 2025

“I am very proud for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team. They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season. It is extremely difficult for a team in the NFL to have enough talent, coaching, fortune, and character to win a Super Bowl. The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold. A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas.

“As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever.”