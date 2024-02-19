Advertisement
World & Nation

Southern Israel was filled with blood and death. Red wildflowers bloom among the ashes

Red anemone wildflowers bloom in southern Israel
Anemones bloom in Reim, Israel, the site of the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas on the Nova music festival.
(Maya Alleruzzo / Associated Press)
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press
Share
REIM, Israel — 

Each year as spring approaches, wildflowers erupt across Israel — a splash of color before the punishing Middle Eastern summer. Nowhere is the show more dramatic than in southern Israel, near Gaza, where brilliant anemones burst forth with such intensity that rolling hills seem to be covered in red carpets.

Along the Gaza border, the flowers, which look like poppies, spawned a festival, Darom Adom, or Scarlet South. It’s been a major economic engine and source of local pride for nearly two decades, bringing hundreds of thousands to a little-visited and conflict-scarred part of Israel.

This year, even as explosions ring out and tanks churn across the fields while the war in Gaza drags into its fifth month, the flowers have burst forth with intensity. But the festival has been canceled.

Advertisement

For organizer Vered Libstein, everything is different.

Libstein lived in Kfar Azza, a kibbutz on the Gaza border that was hit hard by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the war. She lost her husband, Ofir Libstein; her son Nitzan, 19; her mother, Bilha Epstein; and her nephew, Netta Epstein.

JAFFA, ISRAEL -- JANUARY 27, 2024: Angelina Shakkour, 16, left, and Adar Hirak Asaf, 16, right, visit the beach on a stormy day in Jaffa, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The teens are 16-year-old girls both friends living in Israel, but unlike a lot of friends, the teens come from opposite sides of one of the worldOs most entrenched political conflicts. Angelina lives in Israel but is a Christian Palestinian. Adar is Jewish. For a long time, it didnOt seem to matter that they didnOt always see eye to eye on politics. Then came the brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel, and IsraelOs months-long retaliatory siege of the Gaza Strip. As the war deepened, they watched as other friends became more entrenched in their views, and as the gap between Palestinians and their Jewish Israeli neighbors dangerously widened. Both admit they sometimes hid their friendship from family members or others who might judge them. Thanks to the unique program that had brought them together in the first place, Angelina and Adar were unusually skilled at navigating differences of opinion. But as the war tore seemingly everything around them apart, a question hovered: Could their friendship survive intact? (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

An unlikely friendship is tested by war. Can it survive?

Teenage friends Angelina, who is Palestinian, and Adar, who is Jewish Israeli, talk about the Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s war on Gaza. ‘It’s OK to disagree.’

Feb. 11, 2024

Ofir Libstein was on the kibbutz’s local security team and was one of the first confirmed deaths Oct. 7. It took 12 days to find Nitzan’s body.

Seeing the dramatic red blooms return after so much loss pierces her heart, Libstein said as she walked through a field.

“On one side it’s hard, but on the other side, it just proves to us that life is stronger than everything, and it renews itself, and we’ll need to find the strength to renew ourselves as well,” she said.

Hamas killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped around 250 during the Oct. 7 attack. Israel responded by launching one of the deadliest and most destructive air-and-ground offensives in recent history. More than 28,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The United Nations has said 1 in 4 Gazans are starving because of the war.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- NOVEMBER 7, 2023: Nir Blatman organizes incoming shipment of human remains recovered from the communities near the Gaza border where Hamas focused their unprecedented assault for further examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The staff of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, led by Dr. Chen Kugel, have been working since Oct. 7 on the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people. He has been trying to understand not only the causes of death but the hate behind them. The remains come from towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza border including Sderot, Kfar Aza and Be'eri, and the musical festival in the Negev Desert where 260 died. They are collected by Zaka, a team of mostly Orthodox volunteers, who scour the landscape so that every possible part of a person can be buried according to Jewish custom. "Maybe," said Kugel, "Hamas wanted to make a post-traumatic stress syndrome for this country. Never have so many Israelis died in one day. They wanted to make us afraid, to feel insecure. But on the contrary. What we saw here was a country reunited. We understood who the real enemy was." (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Inside the Israeli lab ‘reassembling and reconnecting’ the mangled bodies of the dead

A forensic investigator in Tel Aviv works to reassemble remains of victims of Hamas militants, trying to understand the causes of death and the underlying cruelty.

Nov. 16, 2023
Palestinians inspect the damage to residential buildings where two Israeli hostages were reportedly held before being rescued during an operation by Israeli security forces in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Israeli military said early Monday that it had rescued the two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The operation, which was accompanied by airstrikes, killed dozens of Palestinians, according to local health officials. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

World & Nation

Gazans in Rafah watch Israeli bombs move closer with nowhere left to run

Gazans crammed into Rafah along the Egyptian border have no place to escape as Israeli attacks hit ever closer in a final bid to rescue remaining hostages.

Feb. 13, 2024
Advertisement

Libstein founded the Darom Adom festival with her husband 19 years ago, around the time militants in Gaza started launching frequent rockets into Israel. The flowers were a way to build pride and attract visitors.

The blooms are a symbol of resilience for Palestinians as well. Their artwork features the red flowers, whose black-and-white center and green leaves are the colors of the Palestinian flag.

In 2013, an Israeli conservation group ran a popular vote that named the red anemone Israel’s national flower.

The Darom Adom festival started as a volunteer hotline helping hikers find areas with the most concentrated blooms. It quickly grew, spawning a tourism company and becoming one of Israel’s largest nature events, Libstein said.

Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. In just 25 days of war, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. The advocacy group Save The Children says more children were killed in Gaza in October 2023 than in all conflict zones around the world combined in 2022. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

World & Nation

Israel’s media mostly keep Gaza’s human toll out of sight

Civilian deaths in Gaza have fueled global outrage. But many Israelis, still raw from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, have scant interest in the war’s toll on Palestinians.

Jan. 24, 2024

Festival activities are typically spread over four weeks in January and February, when the blooms are at their peak. In recent years, Darom Adom has drawn more than 400,000 visitors and accounted for more than 80% of annual local tourism income, according to the financial paper Globes.

Anemones grow across Israel in white, purple and pink, but in the south, they bloom only in bright scarlet. The festival’s name is also a nod to the “red alert” sirens that warn of incoming rockets.

Although this year’s festival was canceled, local businesses and artisans have organized pop-up markets where Israelis can order anemone bulbs to grow at home — though some are still making the trek south.

“It’s really beautiful to see this blooming, because when we came here, everything was totally burned,” said Moshe Federman, who spent three months as a reserve soldier at the nearby site of the music festival where 364 people were killed Oct. 7.

People walk between posters of hostages abducted by Hamas militants in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. On Oct. 7, more than 1,400 people were killed and over 220 captured in an unprecedented, multi-front attack by the militant group that rules Gaza. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

World & Nation

A young Israeli festival-goer’s death is confirmed, shining light on families’ long ordeal

Weeks after Hamas militants paraded her nearly naked body, young Israeli festival-goer Shani Louk is confirmed dead. Many families still await news of their loved ones.

Oct. 30, 2023
Advertisement

While charred remains of trees still dot the landscape, riots of red flowers peak out from between the slender trunks of eucalyptus saplings. A few weeks ago, relatives of those killed at the music festival planted saplings on the Jewish holiday honoring trees.

A memorial at the music festival site has photos of the victims arranged on stands in a semi-circle around a stage, as if they were dancing together. It has become a pilgrimage site for visitors to grapple with the aftermath of the bloodiest day in Israel’s history.

Federman said it was strange to be back as a civilian with his wife, seeing the newly planted trees and wildflowers. He paused next to a tree in honor of a victim he knew.

“It’s growing anew. I guess that’s part of life,” he said.

As Anat Katz — a New Yorker visiting her daughter, who lives in Tel Aviv — walked around the memorial, she said the flowers were beautiful, but their red blooms felt too bright, reminding her of blood and death.

“The flower is pulling at our strings both ways, the beauty and the conflict of it,” she said. “We see them popping up everywhere we go, so that feels a little hopeful in a place that feels like a real hit in the stomach. There’s something that feels cyclical, how they’re alive right now, how they’re blooming at a time when it doesn’t feel like there’s a lot of blossoming.”

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- JANUARY 24, 2024: Protesters raise awareness for hostages in Gaza and cause a traffic congestion, in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘You will not sit here while our children die.’ Desperate families of Gaza hostages push for cease-fire

More than three months into the Israel-Hamas war, the families of hostages held in Gaza have grown disillusioned with Israel’s military operations.

Jan. 25, 2024

Libstein, who has been visiting the south sporadically, is living with much of the Kfar Azza community in a hotel north of Tel Aviv. She is helping oversee their move into mobile homes on a kibbutz about 12 miles east of Kfar Azza, while their houses, many of which were badly damaged in the attack, are rebuilt.

JENIN CAMP, OCCUPIED WEST BANK -- JANUARY 31, 2024: A family member shows a video of Basel Al-Ghazzawi, who is partially paralyzed get help from a nurse, in an undated video before Basel was shot and killed alongside his brother Mohammad and a friend Mohammad Jalamna by Israeli agents disguised as medical staff, after they entered the Ibn Sina hospital on Jan 30th, to shoot and kill all three at close range in Jenin Camp, Occupied West Bank , Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Israel celebrated the strike, which it said OneutralizedO a terrorist cell that had taken cover at the medical facility in order to plan an attack. But the raid on Ibn Sina hospital in the embattled West Bank city of Jenin has raised new questions about Israel's war conduct N and in particular its willingness to target civilian medical facilities. Israel is already under scrutiny as the International Court of Justice weighs a case alleging it violated the genocide convention in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, where Israel has frequently targeted schools and hospitals in what it is says is an attempt to root out Hamas fighters. Several legal experts said it's likely that Tuesday's hospital attack violated international laws governing conduct during war, including one that prohibits combatants from posing as doctors or other civilians, and another that bars the killing of adversaries who have been wounded or incapacitated. They pointed out, too, that because Israel may not technically be at war in the West Bank, the killings could be considered as extrajudicial assassinations. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Did Israel’s dramatic raid on a West Bank hospital violate the rules of war?

Experts say Israel’s deadly raid on a West Bank hospital may have violated international laws, including a ban on combatants posing as doctors or civilians.

Feb. 2, 2024
Advertisement

It’s strange to be among the flowers she and her husband helped turn into a symbol of the region, without him and away from the home she loves during the most beautiful time of year.

The yellow dandelions blooming among the anemones remind her of the 134 hostages believed still held in Gaza, she said. Yellow ribbons have emerged as a symbol of the protests demanding their release.

Libstein said even though nature is marking the passage of time, it’s impossible to move on while members of her community are held captive.

“It’s a symbol to us about the importance of blooming again, but it will take a long time,” she said.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement