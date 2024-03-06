Alabama governor signs into law legislation protecting IVF providers from legal liability

Doctors from the Alabama Fertility Clinic takes photos as votes are tabulated in the Alabama state Legislature on SB 159, the IVF Fertility Bill, on Wednesday in Montgomery.

Facing pressure to get in vitro fertilization services restarted in the state, Alabama’s governor swiftly signed legislation into law Wednesday shielding doctors from potential legal liability raised by a court ruling that equated frozen embryos with children.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill after it was approved in a late-night session by lawmakers scrambling to address a wave of criticism after services were halted at some of the state’s largest fertility clinics. Doctors from at least one clinic said they would resume IVF services on Thursday.

“I am pleased to sign this important, short-term measure into law so that couples in Alabama hoping and praying to be parents can grow their families through IVF,” Ivey said.

Republicans in the GOP-dominated Alabama Legislature opted to back the immunity proposal as a solution to the clinics’ concerns. But they shied away from proposals that would address the legal status of embryos created in IVF labs, action that some said would be needed to permanently settle the issue.

The Alabama Supreme Court last month ruled that three couples whose frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility could pursue wrongful-death lawsuits for their “extrauterine children.” The ruling, treating an embryo the same as a child or gestating fetus under the wrongful-death statute, raised concerns about civil liabilities for clinics. Three major IVF providers paused services.

The new law, which took effect immediately, shields providers from prosecution and civil lawsuits “for the damage to or death of an embryo” during IVF services. Civil lawsuits could be pursued against manufacturers of IVF-related goods, such as the nutrient-rich solutions used to grow embryos, but damages would be capped at “the price paid for the impacted in vitro cycle.”

Patients and doctors had traveled to Montgomery to urge lawmakers to find a solution. Couples described appointments that were abruptly canceled and how their paths to parenthood were suddenly put in doubt.

Doctors from the Alabama Fertility Clinic, one of the clinics that paused IVF services, watched as the bill got final passage. They said it will allow them to resume embryo transfers “starting tomorrow.”

“We have some transfers tomorrow and some Friday. This means that we will be able to do embryo transfers and hopefully have more pregnancies and babies in the state of Alabama,” Dr. Mamie McLean said after the vote.

Liz Goldman was at home giving her daughter a bottle as she watched the Senate vote on a livestream. “She didn’t understand, but it made me excited,” Goldman said of her daughter.

Goldman, whose daughter was conceived through IVF after a uterus transplant, hopes to become pregnant with a second child. But her plans were cast into doubt when IVF services were paused. With a complex medical history and a team of doctors involved in her care, she couldn’t just move to another state, she said.

“I’m super thankful. The past 2½ weeks have been the most stressful time of my journey, and I’ve been through a lot,” Goldman said.

Republican Sen. Larry Stutts, an obstetrician and gynecologist who cast the lone no vote in the Senate on Wednesday, said the bill is an “IVF provider and supplier protection bill” and does not protect patients or their embryos.

“It is actually limiting the ability of mothers who are involved in IVF to have recourse and it is placing a dollar value on human life,” Stutts said.

House Democrats proposed legislation stating that a human embryo outside a uterus cannot be considered an unborn child or human being under state law. Democrats argued that was the most direct way to deal with the issue. Republicans did not bring the proposal up for a vote.

“We aren’t providing a solution here,” said Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa. “We’re creating more problems. We have to confront the elephant in the room.”

State Republicans are reckoning with a crisis they partly helped create with antiabortion language added to the Alabama Constitution in 2018. The amendment, which was approved by 59% of voters, says it is state policy to recognize the “rights of unborn children.”

The phrase became the basis of the high court’s ruling. At the time, supporters said it would allow the state to ban abortion if Roe vs. Wade were overturned, but opponents argued it could establish “personhood” for fertilized eggs.

England said the legislation is an attempt to play “lawsuit Whac-A-Mole” instead of confronting the real issue — the implications of personhood-like language in the Alabama Constitution.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine, a group representing IVF providers across the country, says the legislation does not go far enough. Sean Tipton, a spokesperson for the organization, said this week that the legislation does not correct the fundamental problem, which is the court ruling “conflating fertilized eggs with children.”

The bill’s Republican sponsors, Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Terri Collins, said the proposal was the best immediate solution they could find to get IVF services resumed.

“The goal is to get these clinics back open and women going through their treatment and have successful pregnancies,” Melson said.

Republicans are also trying to navigate tricky political waters — torn between widespread popularity and support for IVF — and conflicts within their own party. Some Republicans tried to put an amendment on the bill that would prohibit the destruction of unused embryos.

Melson and Collins said lawmakers may have to explore additional action, but said it’s a difficult subject.

“I think there is too much difference of opinion on when actual life begins. A lot of people say conception. A lot of people say implantation. Others say heartbeat. I wish I had the answer,” Melson said when asked about proposals to say frozen embryos couldn’t be considered children under state law.

Melson, who is a doctor, said any additional legislation should be “based on science and not just gut feelings.”

“I can tell you right now there are a lot of different opinions on what the right thing to do is,” he said.

